PureCars Announces Acquisition of AutoAlert, Creating Automotive Industry’s Most Powerful AI-Enabled Data and Marketing Platform

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCars, the leader in customer data management and advertising solutions for automotive, today announced its acquisition of Kansas City-based AutoAlert, the leading provider of automotive data mining and customer engagement solutions. The strategic acquisition brings together two industry innovators to deliver the most comprehensive, AI-enabled, activation-ready data platform in automotive retail.

By merging PureCars’ advertising technology, CDP, DMP, and agentic AI with AutoAlert’s data mining, CRM, marketing engagement, and customer loyalty capabilities, the unified company offers dealers and manufacturers unmatched visibility across the entire automotive lifecycle. This integration creates a powerhouse of data and activation, combining omnichannel marketing and AI-driven lead nurturing with robust customer lifecycle engagement.

This new capability empowers dealers to synchronize their high-intent customer data with targeted digital advertising. By closing the loop between identified leads and cross-channel engagement, the platform optimizes marketing spend and creates a seamless customer experience. This data-driven approach ultimately accelerates sales and service volume while significantly reducing acquisition costs.

“This is a revolutionary moment for PureCars,” said Lauren Donalson, CEO of PureCars. “AutoAlert has built a respected, results-driven platform that helps dealers uncover opportunities within their own data. By bringing our organizations together, we’re delivering something the market has long needed: a truly unified data and activation engine. Dealers won’t just have access to better data—they’ll be able to execute on it seamlessly across every media channel and every stage of the customer journey to drive more high-quality leads and service appointments to their dealerships at a reduced expense.”

The acquisition reinforces PureCars’ commitment to helping dealerships simplify complexity, eliminate data silos, and maximize every marketing dollar with measurable performance.

“This transaction is a game-changer for the automotive industry,” said David Muscatel, Senior Operating Partner at Diversis Capital. “By leveraging our proprietary AI tools across the combined data set of these two industry giants, PureCars is now uniquely positioned to drive value for dealers by optimizing marketing spend to drive more leads and reduce customer acquisition costs for dealerships.”

PureCars is backed by Diversis Capital and Stage 1 Ventures. For more information, visit www.purecars.com .

Presidio Technology Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to AutoAlert in the transaction.

About PureCars

PureCars is transforming automotive marketing through advanced audience management, customer data curation, and AI-driven intelligence. By shifting the emphasis from standard ad placement to strategic insight and activation, the company empowers dealerships and OEMs to build deeper customer connections and execute high-precision marketing in a rapidly evolving industry. Backed by 18+ years of expertise, PureCars is a certified provider for more than 20 OEMs in the U.S. and Canada and is the trusted partner of North America’s largest dealer groups.

About AutoAlert

AutoAlert offers a portfolio of innovative solutions that maximize dealership profitability by focusing on customer relationships and creating direct opportunities for meaningful data-driven connections. Founded in 2002, AutoAlert is the leading provider of automotive software and data mining, enhancing customer relationships that lead to repeat sales, service, and increased loyalty. AutoAlert’s mission is to empower innovative automotive partnerships to improve data-driven customer experiences. AutoAlert is proud to lead the industry in data security, with independently audited high-level security in place, as evidenced by SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications.

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology-focused private equity fund with over $1 billion in assets under management that invests in lower middle-market companies.

About Stage 1 Ventures, LLC

Stage 1 Ventures, LLC was founded in 2005 and invests in high-growth companies led by passionate entrepreneurs in ag-tech, cloud, mobile, auto, consumer, and enterprise software spaces.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

laurie@charismacommunications.com