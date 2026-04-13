Kingspan Insulated Panels North America Unveils Revitalized Headquarters as a Model for Sustainable Building Design





DELAND, Fla., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan Insulated Panels North America , a leader in high-performance building materials, today announces the completion of its newly renovated and expanded North American headquarters in DeLand, Florida.

The 29,000-square-foot retrofit and expansion transforms Kingspan’s DeLand facility into a living example of its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The design retains much of the existing structure, while upgrading both the building envelope and interior spaces to optimize efficiency. By retaining the existing structure, Kingspan reduced the embodied carbon of the project by 60% compared to a full demolition and construction of a new building from the ground up. The renovations include new office areas, break rooms, shared workstations, and a state-of-the-art client experiential space.

The facility features a range of Kingspan products, with more than 21,000 square feet of insulated metal wall panels and 30,000 square feet of insulated metal roof panels, along with Kingspan façade, insulation, skylights and ductwork solutions.

These include QuadCore® KarrierPanel , K-Roc™ HF panels, QuadCore® KS Series panels, QuadCore B Designwall 2000 panels, KingSeam ® roof panels, GreenGuard Insulation Board and KoolDuct . The building also features Solatube SolaMaster® 750 DS skylights and Troldtekt acoustic ceiling tiles. On the exterior, the facade incorporates Dri-Design’s Tapered Series and Morin’s Matrix MX-1 . Solatube, Troldtekt, Dri-Design and Morin are all Kingspan companies.

“The design of our state-of-the-art facility reflects the strong Kingspan brand and the spirit of our people,” said Alswinn Kieboom, president of Kingspan Insulated Panels North America. “It provides employees with a fresh and modern work environment, and we can now offer an exceptional experience for our customers and industry partners alike.”

The new headquarters was designed to optimize operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact in all aspects. Sustainability features include:

All-electric design with no natural gas systems

Heat recovery HVAC systems and advanced controls to reduce overall energy consumption

High-performance 0.1-micron air filters for optimal indoor air quality

100% LED lighting and controls

Daylighting – using natural light to illuminate the building and improve occupant wellbeing

12 EV charging stations, reducing reliance on fossil-fuel-based power and supporting lower-carbon commuting

Rainwater harvesting tanks for non-potable applications (e.g., toilets, landscaping), conserving municipal supplies, reducing runoff impacts and demonstrating a closed-loop approach to water stewardship

Stormwater management practices that slow, capture and treat runoff to help protect local waterways and reduce site flooding and erosion

Low-flow fixtures to reduce water consumption

Natural landscaping with native species to reduce water use and support biodiversity

Planned solar photovoltaic panels to offset a portion of the building’s energy demand with clean power





The project also emphasizes lower embodied carbon and increased circularity in other ways. Kingspan retained and reused major portions of the existing structure and recycled significant project materials, including 84,680 pounds of sheetrock, 1.3 million pounds of asphalt and 900,000 pounds of concrete from the site.

Further supporting circularity goals, insulation waste foam from Kingspan’s manufacturing facility across the street was reused as part of the cement mixture for concrete floor slabs in the new extension and in pavers used on the site. Kingspan also donated 3,000 ceiling tiles removed during renovation to local Daytona-area businesses damaged by hurricanes. Approximately 99% of construction waste was diverted from landfill, either getting recycled, reused or donated.

The project is also targeting leading third-party certifications, including the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 BD+C Gold Certification and the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) Net Zero Carbon + Energy Certification.

“Our DeLand headquarters is more than an office,” Kieboom continued. “It is a physical representation of Kingspan’s commitment to advancing building performance, reducing environmental impact and showing customers, partners and the broader industry how sustainability can come to life in any project.”

The completed facility is expected to serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation and customer engagement while reinforcing Kingspan’s long-term commitment to responsible growth in North America.

For high-res photos of the new headquarters, click here .

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit www.kingspanpanels.us .

About Kingspan Insulated Panels North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 80 countries, with over 270 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels North America manufactures insulated metal panels at its U.S., Canadian and Mexican facilities for a wide range of building sectors, including commercial, industrial, architectural, cold storage and controlled environments. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art facilities which apply a range of sustainability measures. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us .

Media Contact

Brianna Koenig

Uproar by Moburst for Kingspan Insulated Panels North America

brianna.koenig@moburst.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fbb8a22-a73b-4ebc-9f0b-c69a40b31fc8.