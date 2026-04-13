iDen2 and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Decentralized, Interoperable Trust Network to Government Agencies and Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDen2 , the company building the next generation of digital identity infrastructure, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership to bring decentralized, interoperable trust network to Government agencies and enterprises. Through this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as iDen2’s Public Sector and Enterprise distributor, enabling broad access to iDen2’s platform through its reseller ecosystem and major contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"Every person, organization and AI agent operating in the digital world needs a trusted, verified identity. We’re building the infrastructure platform that gives all three a universal, verifiable and portable identity, and makes trust the foundation of the agentic economy,” said Alfy Louis, Founder of iDen2. “Our partnership with Carahsoft will unlock the utility of our value proposition by expanding our distribution and reach."

About iDen2

iDen2 provides a decentralized, passwordless digital identity platform that enables Government agencies and enterprises to establish a secure, interoperable trust network rooted in self-sovereign identity principles. Its infrastructure allows agencies and enterprises to issue and verify cryptographically secure, reusable digital credentials, authenticate individuals, agents and devices in real time and reduce repetitive identity checks while maintaining strict user consent and privacy controls. With AI-powered trust scoring, predictive fraud prevention and protection against deepfakes and synthetic identities, the platform strengthens national cybersecurity and streamlines citizen onboarding and service delivery.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to collaborate with iDen2 to bring its decentralized digital identity platform to the Public Sector,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “As Government agencies modernize their cybersecurity and citizen service strategies, the need for secure, privacy-first and interoperable identity solutions has never been greater. iDen2’s passwordless architecture, AI-driven fraud prevention and verifiable credential framework will help agencies reduce risk, streamline identity verification and improve digital service delivery while maintaining citizen trust.”

iDen2’s digital identity platform is available through SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or IDen2@carahsoft.com ; or learn more about iDen2’s solutions here .

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .