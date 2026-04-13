The Oncology Institute Achieves $1.8 Million in Medicare Savings in CMS Enhancing Oncology Model Performance Period 3, Marking Significant Period-Over-Period Improvement

CERRITOS, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (NASDAQ: TOI), a leading value-based oncology practice, achieved $1.8 million in Medicare savings during Performance Period 3 of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) through its California professional corporation, with savings equating to more than $6,400 per patient episode. This represents a significant increase from Performance Period 2, when TOI generated $1.1 million in savings, or more than $3,500 per episode.

For the second consecutive performance period, TOI earned the maximum score on avoidable emergency department visits and hospital admissions. Results were driven by TOI’s High-Value Cancer Care program, including proactive care navigation, Health Care Coach-led symptom monitoring, and 24/7 real-time symptom management, helping patients stay on treatment and avoid unnecessary acute care utilization.

EOM is a voluntary total-cost-of-care model created by the CMS Innovation Center to advance high-quality, person-centered, and equitable cancer care for Medicare Fee-for-Service beneficiaries.

“These results demonstrate continued improvement in both savings and quality,” said Yale D. Podnos, MD, MPH, FACS, Chief Medical Officer and President of Practice. “Our model provides exceptional patient care at a lower cost while decreasing unnecessary ED and inpatient utilization.”

“This performance reflects the strength and scalability of our value-based oncology model,” said Dan Virnich, MD, MBA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer. “We are increasing savings while maintaining high-quality performance, reinforcing that community-based oncology can deliver meaningful value for patients and Medicare.”

TOI's achievements in EOM reinforce its proven history of performance in CMS's prior Oncology Care Model, where the organization consistently surpassed quality benchmarks and delivered substantial savings for Medicare.

About The Oncology Institute (www.theoncologyinstitute.com):

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers evidence-based oncology and hematology care to approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and integrated care models. With over 180 employed and affiliated clinicians and more than 100 clinic and affiliate locations across five states, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

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