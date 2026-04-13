Senti Biosciences to Present on Logic-Gated Cell Therapies in Educational Session at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that Timothy Lu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Senti, will present at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 , taking place April 17–22, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Lu will participate in an educational session titled “Engineered NK Cells: From Innate Immunity to Clinical Innovation.” The session will highlight advances in the development of Senti’s engineered Logic-Gated SENTI-202 cell therapy and the broader potential for Logic Gates to address a wide range of unmet needs in oncology.

Presentation Details:

Session Title: Engineered NK Cells: From Innate Immunity to Clinical Innovation

Engineered NK Cells: From Innate Immunity to Clinical Innovation Session Type: Educational Session

Educational Session Presenter: Timothy Lu, Co-Founder & CEO, Senti Biosciences

Timothy Lu, Co-Founder & CEO, Senti Biosciences Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 3:00 – 4:30 PM PT

3:00 – 4:30 PM PT Location: AACR Annual Meeting 2026, San Diego, CA

“We are honored to contribute to this important educational session at AACR,” said Dr. Lu. “Our Logic-Gated cell therapies selectively kill cancer cells while protecting healthy cells. Enhanced therapeutic windows from Logic Gates enable the treatment of cancers for which conventional single-target biologics, such as T cell engagers and antibody-drug conjugates, and conventional single-target cell therapies are unable to perform. We look forward to sharing insights from our recent SENTI-202 clinical trial results in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and other applications of our Logic Gates to improve precision and efficacy for cancer therapies.”

The AACR Annual Meeting is one of the leading global conferences for cancer research, bringing together scientists, clinicians, and industry leaders to discuss the latest advances in cancer science and medicine. For more information, please visit the conference website here .

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline comprises cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences, Inc.



For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at www.sentibio.com or follow Senti Bio on X (@SentiBio) and LinkedIn (Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website ( www.sentibio.com ), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X and LinkedIn . The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.