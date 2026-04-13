Riyadh Hosts the Third Edition of the Saudi WoodShow from 1–3 September 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riyadh is set to host the third edition of the Saudi WoodShow, taking place from 1 to 3 September 2026, with broad international participation from leading manufacturers, suppliers, and specialized companies from across the global wood and woodworking machinery industries.

Held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the exhibition continues to reinforce its position as one of the most prominent global platforms across the wood value chain. The event will showcase a comprehensive range of products and solutions spanning raw materials, industrial equipment, cutting and processing machinery, as well as finishing and treatment technologies, creating a fully integrated business environment designed to drive trade expansion and unlock new partnership opportunities across regional and global markets.

The upcoming edition comes amid continued momentum in Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation and rapid growth by large-scale infrastructure and development projects under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. With a strategic focus on strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and advancing supply chain localization, the exhibition aligns with national strategies to diversify the economy and enhance the competitiveness of industries, particularly in sectors linked to construction materials and industrial production.

Saudi WoodShow 2026 serves as a reflection of the Kingdom’s evolving industrial landscape, highlighting the growing importance of advanced manufacturing technologies, engineered wood products, and digital production systems that are reshaping global industry standards.

Mr. Saud Al Sheikh, Chairman of Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences Company, said:

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a significant transformation across its construction and manufacturing sectors, driven by a forward-looking vision that prioritizes economic diversification and local value creation. In this context, Saudi WoodShow represents a strategic gateway that brings together global expertise and innovation with one of the region’s fastest-growing markets. It connects investors and manufacturers to accelerate this transformation by strengthening supply chain integration and unlocking high-quality investment opportunities in a market experiencing exceptional momentum across the Middle East.”





Mr. Saud Al Sheikh, Chairman of Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences Company

Meanwhile, Mr. Walid Farghal, Exhibition Director, highlighted the event’s growing influence, stating:

“Saudi WoodShow has firmly established itself as a leading industry platform in the Kingdom and the wider region, serving as a key platform that reflects the dynamism and rapid evolution of the Saudi market. While bringing together top-tier international and regional leaders to showcase cutting-edge solutions and technologies shaping the future of the wood industry. As the growing international participation underscores the Kingdom’s position as a strategic destination for industrial expansion and investment, particularly as major development projects continue to redefine the construction and manufacturing landscape. While this edition will further enhance collaboration, knowledge exchange, and contribute to the sustainable growth and competitiveness of the industry.”





Mr. Walid Farghal, Exhibition Director

The three-day exhibition will feature a comprehensive program of conferences and knowledge-sharing sessions, including panel discussions and expert-led presentations focused on sustainability, innovation, and the future of wood manufacturing. Key themes will include the future of the wood industry, sustainability, and the role of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, and 3D printing across sectors, including hospitality, retail, furniture, and fashion.

The event is expected to attract thousands of industry professionals, decision makers, and buyers, alongside a strong international exhibitor base showcasing a diverse portfolio of products, including natural and engineered wood, composite materials, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Building on the success of previous editions, Saudi WoodShow 2026 continues to expand its regional and international footprint, further cementing its role as a leading platform driving growth, innovation, and collaboration within the global wood and woodworking machinery industry.

Contact:

Marina Mounir

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com



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