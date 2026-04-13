Corona® Sunbrew, “LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA" and Amaya Espinal are Teaming Up for a Juicy New Partnership

Key News:

The collaboration pairs the deliciously bright flavor of Corona Sunbrew with all the friendships, break-ups and make-ups of LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA, proving that life gets juicier when you embrace every moment.

With its bold, citrus-forward flavor, Corona Sunbrew is made for the moments everyone will be talking about all season long on “LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA.”

Starting April 8, Corona Sunbrew is giving one lucky fan 21 or older the chance to win a Beyond the Villa-inspired weekend in Los Angeles curated by Amaya Espinal.





CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Things are about to get juicy. Corona® Sunbrew, the No. 1 beer innovation in dollar sales last summer1, is teaming up with "LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA" and iconic islander Amaya Espinal for a pairing that proves life gets more interesting when you live on your own terms. To celebrate, the brand is giving one lucky fan 21 or older the chance to win a Beyond the Villa-inspired weekend in Los Angeles curated by Amaya herself.

In “LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA,” Amaya navigates newfound fame and relationships beyond Fiji with the same confidence that went into pairing juice y Corona together to create Corona Sunbrew. Both bright, vibrant and not afraid to do things differently, Corona Sunbrew and Amaya prove that the best moments come from being unapologetically yourself and embracing the moment.

“I’m always standing ten toes down on business, and Corona Sunbrew has that same energy,” said Amaya Espinal. “Corona Sunbrew has this smooth, juicy flavor that turns any second into a main character moment, from chill days on the beach to crazy nights out with friends, and I know my ‘papayas’ are going to be sipping right along with me as the drama unfolds on Beyond the Villa.”

To enjoy a taste of the Beyond the Villa lifestyle, starting now through July 31, fans 21 or older can enter for a chance to win a three-day, two-night trip to Los Angeles for a Beyond the Villa-inspired weekend curated by Amaya. One lucky winner and their bestie, partner or situationship (no judgment) will be treated to a luxury getaway featuring a meet-and-greet with Amaya. It gets juicier because Corona Sunbrew is also giving away limited-edition merch bundles. To enter, fans can text the keyword SUNBREW to shortcode 20102†.

Corona Sunbrew has quickly made its mark since its national debut, earning the No. 5 spot in sales within the flavored beer category2 late last year and capturing the hearts of Gen Z flavor seekers everywhere. Brewed with real orange and lime peels, with a splash of real orange and lime juice, the brand’s bold citrus flavor proves that great pairings don’t just add up, they multiply. With 89% of consumers planning to repurchase3, the momentum speaks for itself.

"Since launching last summer, Corona Sunbrew has become beloved by Gen Z, who are looking for vibrant, inventive flavors that match their energy," said Rob Nelson, vice president of brand marketing at Corona. "Corona Sunbrew was inspired by Gen Z and born from the belief that when great things come together, they unlock something entirely new and extraordinary. This partnership with ‘LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA’ and Amaya is the natural next chapter, bringing together the No. 1 beer innovation of 2025 with one of the top reality shows of 2025 to cement a place for Corona Sunbrew in culture."

Fans can grab Corona Sunbrew in 6- and 12-packs of 12-ounce bottles, 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and 24-ounce cans at retailers nationwide just in time for the premiere of “LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA” on April 15. For more information on Corona Sunbrew, visit OrderCoronaSunbrew.com and follow @CoronaUSA on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

1 Circana Total US MULOC+ 4WE 3.23.25-4WE 10.5.25.

2 Circana Total US MULOC+ 4WE 3.23.25-4WE 12.28.25

3AMC Global Corona Sunbrew National Launch New Trier Study – August ‘25

†NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 4/8/26 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 7/31/26. The Corona Sunbrew “Live Like an Islander Beyond the Villa” Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. Message and data rates may apply. For help, text HELP to 20102. To opt out, text STOP to 20102. By participating, you consent to send and receive up to 10 text messages (excluding error messages) relating to each sweepstakes entry. Consent is not a condition of purchase. For complete details, see Official Rules at rules.dja.com/sunbrewislander.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces every moment with “La Playa Awaits” and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef19b03d-a712-4838-a7a7-78c752385b80