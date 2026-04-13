SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProGEO.ai , a data-driven generative engine optimization (GEO) agency, today published the March 2026 “ AI Marketing Maturity (AIMM) Index ,” a survey of 112 marketing professionals conducted at RSAC, the world’s largest cybersecurity conference.

Maturity models are common in cybersecurity. The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is a Department of Defense (DoD) framework required for its contractors. MITRE, a cybersecurity non-profit, published the MITRE AI Maturity Model.

The AI Marketing Maturity (AIMM) Index is intended to benchmark enterprise adoption rates and marketing use cases to establish a baseline for marketing maturity. The AIMM Index reveals that 91.1% of respondents have a corporate-paid subscription to GenAI and 75.9% are using GenAI for work on a daily basis.

Key findings from the “AI Marketing Maturity (AIMM) Index” include:

A gap between policy and enforcement – 76.8% of marketing professionals report their company has a corporate usage policy for GenAI, but only 43.8% report their company enforces this policy with technical controls.

– 76.8% of marketing professionals report their company has a corporate usage policy for GenAI, but only 43.8% report their company enforces this policy with technical controls. Content creation is the top use case – 83% of marketing professionals are using GenAI to brainstorm content at least once a week; 82.1% are creating content, and 75% are repurposing content.

– 83% of marketing professionals are using GenAI to brainstorm content at least once a week; 82.1% are creating content, and 75% are repurposing content. Vibe coding is on the rise – 23.2% of marketing professionals are using GenAI for vibe coding at least once a week.



“Most marketing professionals are using AI every day, but less than half of their organizations are enforcing corporate usage with technical controls,” said Clinton Karr, CMO, ProGEO.ai. “Adoption without governance shows a lack of maturity, which calls into question whether marketing teams are using AI strategically.”



Read: “ AI Marketing Maturity (AIMM) Index – March 2026”

Learn More: How do you gain visibility in GenAI? – The Brand Reality Engine by ProGEO.ai

Source: ProGEO.ai Press Release, “ ProGEO.ai Survey Finds 75.9% Of Marketing Professionals Use GenAI For Work Daily ” April 13, 2026.