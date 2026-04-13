EmPRO Reports Another Year of Strong Financial Results with Significant Growth in Net Income and Surplus During 2025

ROSLYN, N.Y., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmPRO Insurance Company (EmPRO), a licensed medical professional liability insurance carrier serving physicians and healthcare facilities, today announced strong financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting a fourth consecutive year of continued growth, disciplined underwriting, and operational excellence.

EmPRO reported admitted assets of $668.5 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year with liabilities of $513.8 million and loss and loss adjustment expense reserves of $443.2 million, while surplus grew 46.7% to $154.7 million, including paid-in capital stock of $3.6 million. EmPRO also completed the full repayment of its surplus note, further strengthening its capital position. The company achieved a significantly improved combined ratio of 77.4%, compared to 86.9% in 2024.

Gross written premium increased 5% to $200 million, from $190 million in 2024, driven by sustained momentum as a Northeast regional medical professional liability insurance company. Policyholder retention remained strong at over 89%, underscoring EmPRO’s consistent value to its insureds.

“These results demonstrate the continued strength and resilience of EmPRO’s business,” said Bruce Shulan, Chairman and CEO of EmPRO. “In 2025, we delivered exceptional financial performance while maintaining disciplined growth and strong retention. Our ability to expand in new territories, enhance profitability, and strengthen our balance sheet shows the trust our policyholders place in us and the expertise of our underwriting and risk management teams.”

Operational investments and a continued focus on service excellence play a key role in EmPRO’s success.

“Our operational strategy is centered on delivering consistency and superior service to our insured physicians and healthcare facilities,” said Brian Nolan, President and Chief Operating Officer of EmPRO. “Through continued investments in our people, processes, and infrastructure, we have strengthened our ability to support growth while improving underwriting performance and claims outcomes. These efforts directly contributed to the improved combined ratio and overall financial results in 2025, which marks our fifth year in a row of strong performance.”

With strong performance across key financial metrics and continued geographic expansion, EmPRO remains well-positioned for sustained growth heading into 2026.

About EmPRO Insurance Company

EmPRO is a licensed medical professional liability insurance carrier headquartered in New York State and dedicated to protecting physicians, healthcare facilities, and healthcare providers. A subsidiary of Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers, EmPRO is managed by PRIMMA LLC, PRI’s wholly owned Attorney-in-Fact. EmPRO provides the medical community with personalized underwriting services, aggressive claims defense, and effective risk management strategies. Learn more at myempro.com .

Media Contact Cody Wheeler EmPRO@wearecsg.com