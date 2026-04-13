Saudi Arabia Smart Elevators in Construction Industry Research 2025: Market Players Must Remain Agile to Capitalize on Emerging Trends and Consumer Preferences - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Smart Elevators in Construction Market Size, Share & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Smart Elevators in Construction Market is valued at USD 1.2 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis. This growth is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, increased construction activities, and the rising demand for smart building technologies that enhance energy efficiency and user experience. The integration of IoT and AI in elevator systems has further propelled market expansion, catering to the needs of modern infrastructure.



Key cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam dominate the market due to their extensive urban development projects and significant investments in infrastructure. Riyadh, as the capital, leads in high-rise constructions, while Jeddah's waterfront developments and Dammam's industrial growth contribute to the increasing demand for smart elevators. These cities are pivotal in shaping the future of the construction landscape in Saudi Arabia.



In 2023, the Saudi Arabian government implemented the "Smart Cities Initiative," which mandates the integration of smart technologies in new construction projects. This regulation aims to enhance urban living standards and promote sustainability, thereby driving the demand for advanced elevator systems that align with the initiative's objectives.



Saudi Arabia Smart Elevators in Construction Market Competitive Landscape



The Saudi Arabia Smart Elevators in Construction Market is characterized by a dynamic mix of regional and international players. Leading participants such as Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group, KONE Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Fujitec Co., Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, Sigma Elevator Company, Schmitt + Sohn Group, Zardoya Otis, Eita Resources Berhad, Alimak Group, SANY Group contribute to innovation, geographic expansion, and service delivery in this space.



Saudi Arabia Smart Elevators in Construction Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development:



Saudi Arabia's urban population is projected to reach 36 million in the future, driving the demand for smart elevators in high-rise buildings. The government has allocated approximately $1 trillion for infrastructure projects under Vision 2030, which includes the construction of smart cities. This urbanization trend necessitates advanced elevator systems to accommodate increased vertical transportation needs, thereby propelling market growth significantly.



Technological Advancements in Elevator Systems:



The integration of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT in elevator systems is transforming the industry. In the future, the global smart elevator market is expected to exceed $30 billion, with Saudi Arabia contributing significantly due to its focus on modernization. These technologies enhance operational efficiency, reduce wait times, and improve energy management, making smart elevators more appealing to developers and building owners.



Government Initiatives and Investments:



The Saudi government is actively promoting smart technologies through various initiatives, including the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. In the future, government investments in smart infrastructure are expected to surpass $200 billion. These initiatives not only support the adoption of smart elevators but also create a conducive environment for innovation and collaboration among industry stakeholders, further driving market growth.



Market Challenges

High Initial Investment Costs:



The upfront costs associated with smart elevator systems can be a significant barrier to adoption. In the future, the average installation cost for a smart elevator is estimated to be around $50,000, compared to $30,000 for traditional systems. This price differential can deter developers, especially in a competitive market where cost efficiency is crucial, limiting the growth potential of smart elevators.



Regulatory Compliance and Standards:



Navigating the complex regulatory landscape poses challenges for smart elevator manufacturers. In the future, compliance with updated safety and energy efficiency standards will require significant investment in R&D. The lack of standardized regulations across different regions in Saudi Arabia can lead to inconsistencies in product offerings, complicating market entry for new players and hindering overall market growth.



Saudi Arabia Smart Elevators in Construction Market Future Outlook



The future of the smart elevators market in Saudi Arabia appears promising, driven by ongoing urbanization and technological advancements. As the government continues to invest in smart city initiatives, the demand for innovative elevator solutions is expected to rise. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency will likely encourage the adoption of smart technologies, positioning the market for significant growth in the coming years. Stakeholders must remain agile to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer preferences.



Market Opportunities

Integration of IoT in Elevator Systems:



The integration of IoT technology presents a significant opportunity for enhancing elevator performance and user experience. In the future, IoT-enabled elevators are expected to improve operational efficiency by 20%, reducing maintenance costs and downtime. This technological advancement can attract more investments and drive market growth as building owners seek smarter solutions.



Expansion in Smart City Projects:



The ongoing development of smart cities in Saudi Arabia offers substantial opportunities for smart elevator manufacturers. With over 10 major smart city projects planned in the future, including NEOM and Qiddiya, the demand for advanced vertical transportation solutions will surge. This expansion will create a favorable environment for innovative elevator technologies, fostering market growth.

Saudi Arabia Smart Elevators in Construction Market Segmentation

By Type:



The market is segmented into various types of elevators, including Passenger Elevators, Freight Elevators, Service Elevators, Home Elevators, and Others. Among these, Passenger Elevators are the most widely used due to their essential role in high-rise buildings and commercial spaces. The demand for energy-efficient and smart passenger elevators is on the rise, driven by urbanization and the need for enhanced user experience.



By End-User:



The market is categorized into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Government & Utilities. The Commercial segment is the leading end-user, driven by the construction of office buildings, shopping malls, and hotels. The increasing focus on smart buildings and energy-efficient solutions in commercial spaces is propelling the demand for smart elevators.

Saudi Arabia Smart Elevators in Construction Size, Share & Market Analysis

Growth Drivers

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Technological Advancements in Elevator Systems

Government Initiatives and Investments

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions

Restraints

High Initial Investment Costs

Regulatory Compliance and Standards

Limited Awareness of Smart Technologies

Competition from Traditional Elevator Systems

Opportunities

Integration of IoT in Elevator Systems

Expansion in Smart City Projects

Increasing Focus on Sustainability

Growth in the Real Estate Sector

Trends

Adoption of Predictive Maintenance

Shift Towards Contactless Solutions

Enhanced User Experience through Smart Features

Focus on Safety and Security Enhancements

Government Regulation

Building Code Compliance

Energy Efficiency Standards

Safety Regulations for Elevators

Incentives for Smart Technology Adoption

SWOT Analysis

Stakeholder Ecosystem

Competition Ecosystem

Companies Featured

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Group

KONE Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Sigma Elevator Company

Schmitt + Sohn Group

Zardoya Otis

Eita Resources Berhad

Alimak Group

SANY Group





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n25tn2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.