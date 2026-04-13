TransPerfect Legal and Merlin Search Technologies Announce Partnership

Key Takeaways

TransPerfect Legal and Merlin Search Technologies form a strategic technology partnership.

Merlin licenses Reef ECA as the standard processing engine across all Alchemy cloud instances.

Reef ECA's high-volume processing integrates with Alchemy's GenAI-powered review to deliver a seamless, end-to-end eDiscovery workflow.





NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced an integration with Merlin Search Technologies to incorporate Reef ECA into Merlin’s flagship Alchemy platform. Merlin will deploy Reef ECA as the processing engine across all Alchemy cloud instances.

The integration gives legal teams a unified workflow from data ingestion through GenAI-powered review without managing multiple systems or vendor handoffs. Reef ECA, TransPerfect Legal’s proprietary eDiscovery processing platform, culls data at scale and reduces document sets by over 90% on average during early case assessment. Merlin's software, Alchemy, then applies AI models to find, review, and analyze the resulting dataset and return answers in seconds rather than days or weeks.

"We're excited to offer Reef ECA to handle our clients' processing needs. It's a proven, high-volume platform that processes every data type legal teams encounter today,” said John Tredennick, Founder and CEO of Merlin Search Technologies. “That allows us to focus on what we do best: using AI to help legal teams find, review, and analyze documents and deliver actionable answers rather than search results."

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Clients want reduced complexity in eDiscovery. Combining Reef early case assessment processing with Merlin’s AI capabilities gives customers a simple and intuitive solution, without sacrificing control and compliance."

For more information about Reef ECA and its integration with Merlin Alchemy, contact your TransPerfect Legal account manager or email legal@transperfect.com.

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About Merlin Search Technologies

Merlin Search Technologies builds AI software that helps legal and investigation teams find answers in large document collections—not just search results. The company’s flagship platform, Alchemy, combines advanced search, multi-model generative AI analysis, and end-to-end workflow tools in a single cloud-native environment. Teams use it across the litigation lifecycle, from early case assessment and investigations through discovery, review, trial preparation, and appeals.

Founded by legal technology veterans with three decades of experience building discovery platforms for global law firms and corporations, Merlin operates on a single-tenant security architecture with SOC 2 Type II certification, Cloud Utility Pricing that significantly reduces hosting costs, and deployment across the US, EU, UK, UAE, Australia, and Singapore. CEO John Tredennick is co-author of Generative AI for Smart Discovery Professionals (Fourth Edition), and Alchemy was named Most Innovative Legal Technology at ACEDS London. Learn more at https://merlin.tech.

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting , eDiscovery and early data assessment , managed review and legal staffing , language services , deposition and trial support , and paper discovery , all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com