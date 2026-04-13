Lithium Ionic Confirms Valid Title to Brazilian Mineral Claims

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is providing additional context further to its news release dated April 10, 2026.

The Company is aware of recent speculation regarding the ownership of certain of its Brazilian mineral claims referenced in the regulatory proceeding. Lithium Ionic confirms that it holds valid and registered title to these mineral rights, including its flagship Bandeira Project.

The Company’s interest in these claims is supported by independent legal title opinions and publicly available records maintained by Brazil’s National Mining Agency (Agência Nacional de Mineração, or “ANM”), and these do not indicate prior ownership by the issuer referenced in the regulatory proceeding.

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO of Lithium Ionic, commented, “In response to some inquiries we have received regarding ownership of our Brazilian mineral claims, we want to be clear that our title is well established, supported by independent verification, and does not indicate prior ownership by the issuer referenced in the recent regulatory proceeding. Our focus remains on advancing our flagship Bandeira Project and executing on our strategy as we progress toward becoming a near-term lithium producer.”

As previously stated, Lithium Ionic is not a respondent in the regulatory proceeding involving another reporting issuer and certain individuals, and no orders have been sought against the Company. The allegations contained in the proceeding have not been proven.

The Board of Directors has established a Special Committee comprised of independent directors to oversee the Company’s communications and disclosure in respect of this matter.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian lithium development company focused on responsibly advancing its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, a region coined the “Lithium Valley” that is emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Company is executing on a focused development strategy centered on engineering de-risking, permitting advancement, commercial planning, and construction readiness, with the goal of becoming a near-term producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains.

For further information:

Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this press release, includes, but is not limited to, the outcome of recent regulatory proceedings against another reporting issuer and certain individuals, the Company’s ability to finance and develop the Bandeira project, the prospectivity and development of the Company’s mineral properties, the ability of the Company to become a near-term lithium producer and the Company’s future plans.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to the market price of the Common Shares, regulatory risks, and risk's relating to the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.