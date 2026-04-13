SafeSpace Global Corporation Announces Operational Expansion to Support Commercial Deployment of its AI-safety platform and Growing Revenue Activities

KNOXVILLE, TN., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation ("SafeSpace" or the "Company") (OTCID: SSGC), a leader in multimodal AI-powered safety and security solutions, dedicated to safety innovation across multiple industries and enhancing situational awareness in critical environments, today announced the expansion of its operational, AI and technical delivery, and commercial functions. Three strategic new hires were recently confirmed to advance and support the Company’s growth and increasing customer activity.

SafeSpace has strengthened its internal infrastructure to support the scaling of deployments across its channel partners and direct‑sales pipeline. These developments are intended to align the Company’s capabilities with the growing demand for AI‑enabled safety solutions and SafeSpace’s transition into revenue‑generating operations.

“As we continue to advance the commercial rollout of our platform, building the right operational foundation is essential,” said Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer of SafeSpace Global. “We believe the steps we are taking position the Company to support increased deployment activity and to meet the needs of customers adopting AI‑driven safety technologies.”

SafeSpace’s recent organizational enhancements draw on leadership talent with prior experience at globally recognized companies across technology, consumer products, financial services, and public‑sector research. Members of the Company’s expanded team have held roles at organizations such as Amazon, YouTube, Google, Etsy, the National Institute of Health, Queen of the Thrones®, The Coca‑Cola Company, Capital One, among others, bringing backgrounds in large‑scale operations, technical program delivery, enterprise sales, and safety‑critical environments. This breadth of experience is intended to support SafeSpace’s efforts to build scalable processes, strengthen customer delivery, and align its capabilities with the growing adoption of AI‑enabled safety technologies.

The public‑safety and security technology sector continues to experience meaningful innovation as organizations across healthcare, education, transportation, correctional facilities, and other regulated environments evaluate AI‑enabled tools to support safety, compliance, and operational awareness. SafeSpace’s multimodal, camera‑agnostic platform is designed to integrate into existing infrastructure and assist organizations in identifying potential safety‑related events more efficiently.

The Company’s recent operational enhancements are intended to support:

Scalable deployment capabilities across channel partners and enterprise customers

across channel partners and enterprise customers Technical delivery and support functions aligned with customer implementation needs

aligned with customer implementation needs Commercial and market‑development activities supporting SafeSpace’s expanding footprint



SafeSpace continues to focus on disciplined execution as it works to support customer adoption and expand the availability of its platform.

ABOUT SAFESPACE GLOBAL CORPORATION

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue generation, commercial expansion, partnership development, the Company's uplisting initiative, and future financial performance. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com