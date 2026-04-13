Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026

EDINBURG, Va., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 1, 2026, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.

Date: May 1, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com .

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Lucas Binder

VP Corporate Finance

540-984-4800

lucas.binder@emp.shentel.com