Developing the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Package for Veterinary Pharmaceutical Products in the EU Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: May 7, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Approach to Developing the CMC Package for Veterinary Pharmaceutical Products (May 7, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understanding the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) requirements for veterinary pharmaceuticals is essential to support successful registration in the EU

Regulations for CMC of veterinary pharmaceuticals are complex and are regularly updated, making pharmaceutical product development challenging. Information presented in the CMC section (Part 2) of the veterinary pharmaceutical dossier enables you to demonstrate successful pharmaceutical development and support post approval change management.

This course is designed to guide you through the essential steps in the development of the formulation and manufacturing process, in a manner that will ensure regulatory compliance for clinical trial applications and marketing authorization applications. Requirements for a range of veterinary dosage forms will be addressed with reference to guidance and legislation applied by EU regulators. Pharmaceutical development, manufacturing activities and the content of the CMC (Part 2) regulatory submission will be covered with consideration of VICH and EU provisions.

Key Topics Covered:

EU CMC guidelines for veterinary pharmaceuticals

Development requirements for the active substance

Development pharmaceutics - part 1 - formulation and analytical development

Development pharmaceutics - part 2 - process development

Manufacturing and stability considerations for EU regulations

Part 2 -dossier and expert report preparation

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Dave Parry

David Parry is a chemist with over 14 years of experience in in veterinary medicinal product development and registration. In his current position as CMC team leader at knoell, David works with manufacturers in developing formulations and the commercial manufacturing process. Taking advantage of his previous roles in pharmaceutical research and development and process development, David brings a broad range of chemistry, manufacturing and regulatory knowledge to projects. With extensive experience interacting with regulatory authorities in most major global animal health markets and working with contract manufacturing organisations, David is involved with all aspects of regulatory support from early stage development through to post approval product maintenance.

Craig Evans

Craig Evans is a chemist with over 13 years experience in the veterinary medicines field, working on everything from initial registrations to post-approval activities including change controls captured with variations. Craig works directly with multiple pharmaceutical companies, providing expert knowledge relating to a variety of areas of veterinary medicines. Craig has in depth knowledge of CMC activities, and has an excellent working understanding of Regulatory Guidelines in the EU.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oni7j9

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