Variations to Marketing Authorisations: EU Regulations 1234/2008 and 712/2012 Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 2nd - June 3rd, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Variations to Marketing Authorisations (June 2nd - June 3rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will be particularly relevant for those working in registration and regulatory affairs. It will also be of interest to anyone with an involvement in the variations process including QA, clinical safety and pharmacovigilance personnel.



It is a key post-marketing responsibility of the marketing authorisation holder (MAH) to keep dossiers up to date, and changes must be submitted as variations to the appropriate regulatory authority.

This interactive event will provide an invaluable overview of the EU system for variations, with practical advice on the preparation and submission of variation applications using the various European procedures. The course will cover the latest variation regulations and offer guidance from an industry expert on how to optimise your regulatory procedures to help achieve faster approval. The programme will include filing tips and strategies with information and advice on creating a global dossier and implementation periods.

Practical sessions throughout the two days will provide an opportunity to discuss different scenarios and strategies with other participants.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of the EU system for variations

an overview of the EU system for variations Assess how pharma companies are working in this evolving regulatory environment

how pharma companies are working in this evolving regulatory environment Profit from practical advice on the preparation and submission of variation applications

from practical advice on the preparation and submission of variation applications Understand the impact of Module 3 on your variations dossier

the impact of Module 3 on your variations dossier Discuss filing tips and strategies to help achieve faster approval

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Basis of EU Regulations 1234/2008 and 712/2012

Special topics in variations

Practical session: Analysing and classifying the different changes

Grouping and work-sharing

Understanding Module 3

Practical session: Understanding reviewers

Filing strategy

Practical session: Plan the timelines/project management of a variation submission

Day 2

Other procedures

Submission planning

Data requirements for type II variations

Practical session: Data requirements for more complex changes

Variations through national procedures and differences from centralised procedure

Mutual recognition and decentralised procedures for variations

Practical session: A variation to an example MRP authorised product including planning timelines and impact of referrals

Advanced compliance

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Andrew Willis

Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs & Consulting Services, where he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants.

He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis. He had 10 years manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs.

He has over 30 years' pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products. These experiences have allowed knowledge of many biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment.



He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7owdzl

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