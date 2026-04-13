Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

 | Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

Company announcement
No. 24/2026

                                                 13 April 2026

Netcompany Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 7 April 2026 to 10 April 2026:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
07/04/202633,000392.3912,948,817
08/04/202620,032390.577,823,810
09/04/202633,000368.2512,152,214
10/04/202630,949361.4511,186,665
Accumulated for the period116,981-44.111.506
Accumulated under the programme510,586-169.962.175
    

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 869,822 treasury shares corresponding to 1.9% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments


Tags

Netcompany

Attachments

24. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme 24. Appendix - Information on all transactions

Related Links

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading