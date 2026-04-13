Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course: Legal Frameworks, Sector Differences, and Dispute Resolution (May 12th - May 13th, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements (May 12th - May 13th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.

This practical trainingcourse has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP-related agreements in cross-border projects.

Learn about the different types of IP agreements and how to protect and exploit your rights to the best advantage for your business through carefully worded clauses. The use of practical exercises using example clauses will be worked through and discussed to embed and consolidate learning.

Key topics to be covered include:

The legal framework for international IP agreements

Dealing with patents, trade marks, trade secrets and domain names

The dangers and opportunities of IP agreement templates

Commercial expectations and industry sector differences

Key terms, choice of law and jurisdiction

Contentious IP contracts and dispute resolution

Forbidden clauses - competition law issues

Brexit-proofing your agreements

Who Should Attend:

This trainingcourse has been specifically designed for:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Legal executives

Commercial and contracts managers

Clinical and IP contract specialists

Product development managers

Research managers

And other professionals who are involved in drafting or managing commercial IP agreements.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avl5rz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

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