Water-Soluble Polymer Market to Reach USD 69.61 Billion by 2035, Driven by Expanding Industrial and Consumer Applications | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Water-Soluble Polymer Market size was valued at USD 39.99 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 69.61 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to the functional versatility of water-soluble polymers as thickeners, flocculants, binders, film formers, and stabilizers in product formulations, the market for water-soluble polymers is growing on a wide base of demand across water treatment, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing.

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The U.S. Water-Soluble Polymer Market size was valued at USD 7.81 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.40 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period.

With a sophisticated industrial manufacturing base that uses water-soluble polymers for paper and packaging, textiles, adhesives, and oilfield chemical applications worldwide, the U.S. market is the largest national market in North America.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Ashland Global Holdings

DuPont

Kuraray

AkzoNobel

SNF Group

Nitta Gelatin

CP Kelco

Dow Chemical

Solvay

Arkema

LG Chem

Wacker Chemie

Sumitomo Seika

Kemira

Anhui Sunsing Chemicals

Lubrizol

Shandong Polymer Biochemicals

Gelymar

ChemChina

Water-Soluble Polymer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 39.99 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 69.61 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.73% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), Polyacrylamide (PAM) & its Derivatives, Polyethylene Glycol (PEG), Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Starch-based Polymers, and Others (e.g., Polyacrylic Acid, Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone))



• By Application (Water Treatment & Wastewater Management, Agriculture & Horticulture, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Textiles & Paper Processing, Oil & Gas, and Food & Beverage)



• By End-User Industry (Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, and Water & Wastewater Utilities)



• By Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid/Emulsion, and Others (e.g., Solution Blends))

Market Growth is Driven by Rapid Industrialization and Rising Demand for Efficient Water Treatment Solutions Globally

The need for effective water treatment solutions is growing due to industrialization and urbanization, which is encouraging the use of water-soluble polymers. Because of their superior binding and thickening properties, water-soluble polymers are being used more and more in manufacturing, oil recovery procedures, and wastewater treatment. Furthermore, the sector is investing in effective treatment chemicals as a result of growing awareness of sustainable development and environmental protection, which is driving market expansion.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) dominated with 34.12% in 2025 owing to its great film-forming, emulsifying, and adhesive characteristics. Starch-based Polymers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.17% from 2026 to 2035 as it is highly being used in various sectors globally.

By Application

Water Treatment & Wastewater Management dominated with 38.90% in 2025 fueled by growing effluents from industries and tightening environmental laws. Textiles & Paper Processing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.53% from 2026 to 2035 owing to their functional properties.

By End-User Industry

Industrial Manufacturing dominated with 27.00% in 2025 owing the wide use of water-soluble polymers in coating, adhesive, and process applications. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.91% from 2026 to 2035.

By Form

Powder dominated with 40.23% in 2025, and Granules are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.32% from 2026 to 2035 due to its easy storage, long shelf life, and low-cost transport, thus making it feasible for large-scale industrial applications.

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Regional Insights:

At USD 11.16 billion in 2025, North America accounted for 27.91% of the worldwide market for water-soluble polymers, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.54% through 2035. The market in the area is based on a wide range of end users, including municipal water treatment, pharmaceutical excipients, oilfield chemicals, industrial paper and packaging, and personal care. No single application group is sufficiently dominant to cause cyclical vulnerability.

Asia Pacific, which was valued at USD 15.37 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 30.52 billion by 2035, is the largest and fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 7.12% through 2035. China is the leading national market in the area and the world's biggest consumer of polyacrylamide for mining, oilfield, and water treatment applications.

Recent Developments:

In 2024, BASF SE expanded its Carezyme portfolio of water-soluble polymer-based laundry and home care formulation ingredients to address growing demand from consumer goods manufacturers in Asia Pacific and Latin America for sustainable polymer-based soil release and antiredeposition agents that improve washing performance in cold-water and short-cycle washing programs that reduce household energy consumption.

In 2024, SNF Group commissioned a new polyacrylamide production line at its Taixing facility in China, adding production capacity specifically allocated to meet growing demand from municipal wastewater treatment plant operators in Eastern and Central China whose capacity expansion programs had created order backlogs for high-molecular-weight anionic PAM flocculants that SNF's existing Chinese production lines could not fulfil within standard delivery lead times.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Solubility & Dissolution Performance Metrics – helps you assess product efficiency through analysis of dissolution time, solubility under varying conditions, and dispersion stability across applications.

– helps you assess product efficiency through analysis of dissolution time, solubility under varying conditions, and dispersion stability across applications. Functional Performance & Application Efficiency – helps you evaluate effectiveness in key functions such as thickening, binding, flocculation, and film formation across multiple end-use industries.

– helps you evaluate effectiveness in key functions such as thickening, binding, flocculation, and film formation across multiple end-use industries. Water Treatment & Agricultural Impact Analysis – helps you understand performance improvements in contaminant removal, sludge reduction, crop yield enhancement, and soil moisture retention.

– helps you understand performance improvements in contaminant removal, sludge reduction, crop yield enhancement, and soil moisture retention. Cost Efficiency & Optimized Consumption Metrics – helps you identify economic benefits through reduced dosage requirements, optimized consumption rates, and overall cost savings.

– helps you identify economic benefits through reduced dosage requirements, optimized consumption rates, and overall cost savings. Environmental Sustainability & Biodegradability Benchmarks – helps you assess eco-friendly performance through biodegradability rates, reduced environmental impact, and adoption of bio-based polymers.

– helps you assess eco-friendly performance through biodegradability rates, reduced environmental impact, and adoption of bio-based polymers. Sustainable Material Adoption Trends – helps you uncover the growing shift toward green and bio-based polymer solutions driven by regulatory pressure and environmental concerns.

Read Other Related Reports:

Water Treatment Polymers Market

Water Soluble Packaging Market

Polymer Dispersions Market

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