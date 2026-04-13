2 Day Course: Drafting Winning Proposals for Legal, Commercial and Strategic Excellence (ONLINE EVENT: July 7th - July 8th, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting Winning Proposals for Legal, Commercial and Strategic Excellence (July 7th - July 8th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's highly competitive and regulated procurement environment, getting the proposal right is about more than just responding to a brief - it's about creating a clear, commercially strong and legally robust offer that meets customer needs, manages business risks and showcases why your offering is the preferred option.

This practical and intensive training course has been expertly developed to help commercial and contracts professionals master the art of crafting compelling proposals that serve as both legal and sales documents. From understanding legal positioning in the bidding process to confidently defining scope, pricing risk and articulating value, the expert trainer will explore every critical element that strengthens proposals and increases win rates.

You'll also learn how to clearly align your proposal with your customer's decision-making criteria, showcase your organisation's unique offering and manage the entire bid lifecycle with structure, compliance and clarity.

Whether you're dealing with RFPs, RFQs or ITTs, this training course will help you build persuasive proposals that appeal to potential customers in meeting their needs while protecting your exposure to potential risks.

Who Should Attend:

This training course will be particularly valuable for all professionals involved in drafting, negotiating or reviewing proposals, including:

Commercial managers

Contracts managers

Contract negotiation specialists

Proposal / Bid managers

Project managers

Business development managers

Strategic account managers

Procurement managers

Operations managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Module 1: The proposal as a legal document

Understanding the bidding process and legal implications

Capturing your scope of supply within a legal framework

Pricing to reflect the allocation of liability / risk

Internal governance process

Module 2: The proposal as a sales document

'WHY' first, then 'What'

Understanding your customer's needs. What is their 'problem' that needs solving?

Day 2

Understanding your customer's selection criteria / priorities

Winning themes - showcasing / story-telling 'WHY' your offering is the Customer's 'Best Realistic Alternative' (BRA) / how it meets your customer's needs / priorities

Offering deviations from requirement set out in RFQ / ITT

Module 3: Writing the proposal to enable easy evaluation

Module 4: Managing the bid process

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Catherine Hurst

Catherine Hurst BSc(Hons), CIMDip, PgDL, is an independent consultant in the contract and commercial fields. She was formerly a Commercial Manager at BAe Systems, following previous contract/commercial roles with GEC and Siemens. She has extensive practical experience of bid management, contract drafting and negotiation, contract and subcontract management as well as commercial risk management, both with UK and overseas customers and suppliers, in the private and public sectors.

She is a highly experienced trainer, having a style which brings a subject to life, creating interest and stimulating the enthusiasm of delegates. She combines academic best practice with real world experience.

She lecturers Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) diploma, levels 4, 5 & 6 at Chichester college. As well as being a member of CIPS, Catherine has a degree in Management Studies, a Chartered Institute of Marketing diploma and more recently achieved a distinction in her Common Professional Examination (CPE)/Post-grad diploma in law, winning the prize for the highest achieving student in the contract law module.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfjd7u

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