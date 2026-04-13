Conducting Clinical Trials in MENA Training Course: Ensuring the Safety, Efficacy, and Quality of Medical Products (ONLINE EVENT: May 6, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials in the MENA Region (May 6, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course focuses on the MENA region which offers various opportunities for clinical trial market studies.

It's diverse and rapidly growing population is ideal for studying treatment efficacy across different demographics. This diversity can significantly contribute to the global understanding of diseases and enhance the generalizability of clinical trial outcomes.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the MENA region, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, result in increased research efforts to address the growing healthcare issues.

Regulatory authorities in the region are committed to ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of medical products, ultimately improving patient access to essential treatments.

Who Should Attend:

Clinical project managers

Clinical Research Associates (CRAs)

Trial managers

Regulatory Affairs managers

Regional regulatory strategists

Project managers

Medical directors

Business directors

Key Topics Covered:

General introduction

Economic overview

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar/Oman/Bahrain

Lebanon

Jordan

Iran

Algeria

Tunisia

Morocco

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Ilona Putz

Ilona Putz is the founder and General Manager of PULONA Emerging Markets based in the UAE since 2008. Her company is dedicated to creating and developing tailor-made business concepts including regulatory consultancy for international manufacturers in the healthcare sector across the Middle East.

Ilona has worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry since 1988 for companies like MSD, SmithKline Beecham, Karl Engelhard, HEXAL and Sandoz where she was the Regional Head, Middle East, for Sandoz International, Germany, responsible for all commercial and business development activities. She also consults for RegAff, Emergo and Dr. Regenold GmbH for the Middle East.Ilona spoke during the DIA Europe Meeting on "Clinical Trials in the Middle East" and at the Global Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Summit 2021 and 2022.Moreover, Ilona published articles in the Journal of Medical Device Regulations on the regulatory overview for Medical Devices in Egypt, Kuwait and the UAE.

Heba Hashem

Heba has been working with Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East for more than 25 years. She has a Pharmaceutical and Business background being a graduate of the Faculty of Pharmacy (Cairo University), RAC certified in addition to an MBA at Maastricht School of Business. For the past 20 years Heba held the position of Middle East & Africa Regulatory and Quality Head at different Pharmaceutical and Medical Device companies; Gambro, Bayer and Novo Nordisk.

Heba is now the Middle East and Africa Associate Director at PPD where she is providing regulatory consulting services and training to Health Care companies.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0vr41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.