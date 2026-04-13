Copyright in Music, Film & TV Training Course: Existence, Ownership and Infringement, International Consideration, Exploiting Copyright, Moral Rights (ONLINE EVENT: July 7, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copyright in Music, Film & TV (July 7, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This high-impact session, led by expert lawyer Mark Weston, is designed to provide a clearer understanding of the different types of copyright in the music, film and TV industries. Participants will explore the basics of copyright such as existence; ownership and infringement; and other key aspects from international considerations to copyright exploitation and moral rights.

Who should attend?

Lawyers, legal professionals and rights management experts specialising in intellectual property, but looking to work more specifically in the media area

Publishers, broadcasters and distributors needing an overview or refresher

Musicians (performers, producers and songwriters), filmmakers and TV producers wanting a clearer understanding of the legal side of the media and entertainment industries

Key Topics Covered:

Basics of copyright

Existence, ownership and infringement

International consideration

Exploiting copyright

Moral rights

CPD Hours: 1



Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e29xkd

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