Trident Digital Tech Holdings Establishes Joint Venture to Drive Ghana’s Digital Transformation, Targeting Up to US$800 Million in Combined Revenue

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital technology company listed on Nasdaq, today announced that it has signed a 50/50 Joint Venture (JV) agreement with Aliska Business Advisory and Research Limited (“Aliska”), a Ghana-based financial advisory and technology services firm. The resulting JV entity, Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd., will jointly develop and commercialize proprietary digital technology solutions for public and private sector clients across Ghana, with projected combined revenue of up to US$800 million over the first five years of operation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Trident will lead technology development, platform engineering, and technical system management, while Aliska will focus on project research, design, securing government approvals, permits, and project funding. Both parties will jointly oversee system maintenance, AI and machine learning component upgrades, and the operational training required to support the nationwide deployment of all technology solutions developed under the partnership.

The JV will be governed by a Board of Directors comprising two directors appointed by each of Trident and Aliska.

Ghana represents one of Africa’s most dynamic digital technology markets. The country’s government-led Digital Ghana Agenda has accelerated investment in e-government services, fintech infrastructure, and broadband connectivity, creating a rapidly expanding addressable market for the solutions Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd. intends to offer.

“We are pleased to partner with Trident in advancing Ghana’s digital transformation agenda while ensuring the satisfaction of stakeholder objectives,” said Aleem Kumi, Chief Executive Officer of Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd. “Through this joint venture, we are positioned to introduce secure, scalable technology that enhances operational efficiency, strengthens compliance frameworks, and advances Ghana’s broader digital economy ambitions. We see immediate opportunities across e-government identity verification, financial services infrastructure, and public sector data management.”

Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident, added: “This joint venture is structured to unlock meaningful synergies between our technology capabilities and Aliska’s deep local expertise and government relationships. Ghana is one of the fastest-growing digital technology markets in sub-Saharan Africa, and this partnership positions Trident to capture a significant share of that growth. We expect to share further details on the JV’s initial project pipeline in the coming weeks.”

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a digital technology company focused on driving transformation and Web 3.0 adoption across high-growth markets. The Company’s flagship Tridentity platform is a blockchain-based digital identity and engagement solution that delivers secure single sign-on authentication and enhanced user experiences across industries.

About Aliska Business Advisory and Research Limited

Aliska Business Advisory and Research Limited, headquartered in Accra, Ghana, is an indigenous advisory, research and project management firm specializing in financial advisory, research and data analysis, accounting, strategy, technology services, and regulatory and compliance advisory.



Aliska works with individuals, start-ups, mid-size and large businesses, multinational corporations, government agencies, and non-profit organizations to design practical, scalable and future-ready solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the definitive agreements in relation to the joint venture arrangement discussed in this announcement will not be concluded, and the possibility that the purposes of such joint venture will not materialize as contemplated. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; actions by third parties, including government agencies; the Company’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the digital solutions market; political, economic, social, and legal developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates or intends to expand; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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