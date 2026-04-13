VGTel, Inc. (OTCID:VGTL) Announces Provisional Patent Filing and Public Release of MiraLink™ Signal Intelligence Framework

LANDER, Wyo., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGTel, Inc. (OTCID: VGTL), an astronomy-driven technology company advancing next-generation sensing systems, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) research initiatives, today announced the filing of a provisional patent application and the public release of a technical whitepaper for its MiraLink™ system.

The provisional patent filing covers a multi-sensor phase-relational signal detection and coherence-based pattern identification framework designed to analyze structured signal behavior across distributed sensing environments. While conventional systems evaluate signals independently, MiraLink™ is designed to identify relationships between signals, unlocking patterns that may otherwise be dismissed as noise.

This filing represents a continuation and expansion of prior intellectual property efforts, incorporating ongoing advancements in multi-sensor analysis and coherence-based detection methodologies within the MiraLink™ system.

The accompanying whitepaper, titled “Phase-Relational Signal Intelligence: A Framework for Multi-Sensor Coherence Detection,” outlines the scientific foundation, conceptual architecture, and potential applications of the MiraLink™ system. The document has been released publicly across research platforms to provide visibility into the company’s technical direction while maintaining protection of proprietary implementation details.

“We are entering a phase where signal intelligence must evolve beyond isolated measurements,” said Ken Williams, CEO and Research Lead of VGTel, Inc. “MiraLink™ is built on a simple but powerful idea: meaningful information often exists in the relationships between signals. Recognizing that structure is the next step forward.”

The conceptual direction of the MiraLink™ framework has also been informed by broader conversations around unconventional approaches to structure, frequency, and relational dynamics. Public discussions from figures such as Terrence Howard have contributed to increased interest in exploring alternative perspectives. While MiraLink remains grounded in established engineering and signal processing principles, these perspectives have helped encourage open exploration of non-traditional analytical frameworks.

The MiraLink™ framework is designed to address limitations in environments where signals may be weak, fragmented, delayed, or distributed across multiple sensors. By evaluating phase relationships, temporal coherence, and persistence across systems, the approach aims to enable detection capabilities in conditions that have historically been difficult to analyze.

Potential applications include multi-sensor detection platforms, aerospace and space communication systems, anomaly detection, and AI-assisted signal interpretation, particularly in complex or low-observable environments.

The whitepaper is publicly available and can be accessed via its Digital Object Identifier (DOI): https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.31982283

About VGTel, Inc.

VGTel, Inc. (OTCID: VGTL) is an astronomy-driven technology company focused on the development of advanced sensing systems, artificial intelligence platforms, and aerospace research initiatives. The company is actively pursuing innovations in signal intelligence, multi-sensor integration, and next-generation communication frameworks, with a focus on expanding observational and analytical capabilities in both terrestrial and space-based environments.

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VGTel, Inc.

Email: info@vgtelinc.com

Website: vgtelinc.com