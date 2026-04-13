COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 14/2026 - April 13, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|262,000
|560.72
|146,908,070
|April 7, 2026
|9,000
|543.06
|4,887,540
|April 8, 2026
|5,000
|560.93
|2,804,650
|April 9, 2026
|5,000
|553.39
|2,766,950
|April 10, 2026
|6,000
|557.61
|3,345,660
|Total accumulated under the program
|287,000
|559.98
|160,712,870
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,440,387 shares,
corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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