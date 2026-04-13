Kaleris Announces AI-Powered Yard Gate Automation at MODEX 2026

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a global provider of leading supply chain execution software, today announced a new AI-powered gate automation capability for its Yard Management System. Debuting at MODEX 2026, AI gate vision applies advanced computer vision to eliminate manual gate processes, dramatically improving speed, accuracy and operational flexibility at logistics and manufacturing facilities.

Gate operations have historically been a friction point in the supply chain, with manual data entry, visual inspections and paper-based workflows introducing delays, errors and congestion. Traditional gate clearance processes can take up to 3 to 7 minutes per truck, compounding into hours of lost capacity each day and increasing the risk of misdirected moves and disputed damage claims.

With the addition of AI gate vision to the Kaleris YMS, facilities can further automate gate operations, facility access and asset damage detection. The new capability works in tandem with driver pre-check-in, gate kiosks and Kaleris TMS early alert integrations to increase gate velocity. By delivering AI-powered identification of trucks, containers and license plates, the solution automates condition and damage documentation at gate-in and gate-out and enhances access control with comprehensive audit trails.

Early use cases demonstrate measurable operational impact, including:

Gate processing times reduced to under 60 seconds per truck, delivering up to 85% faster processing and dramatically minimizing driver wait at the gate.

Dock throughput increased by 20–40%, enabling more door turns per day and scaling facility capacity with current equipment.

Asset tracking and data accuracy improved to 99%, virtually eliminating entry errors and “lost trailer” scenarios while enabling reliable matching of Trailer ID to appointments and BOLs.

Detention fee recovery improved by up to 30%, with precise OCR timestamps providing indisputable proof of entry/exit to challenge unfair claims and optimize asset utilization.

Typical payback period for OCR gate automation in high-volume truck yards is 6–18 months.



“AI-powered computer vision for the gate represents a meaningful step forward in modernizing yard operations,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “By automating one of the most critical touchpoints in the yard, we’re empowering the world’s leading shippers to operate faster, support their workforce more effectively, and deliver a more reliable experience for carriers.”

Kaleris YMS AI gate vision key capabilities include:

Autonomous Optical Character Recognition (OCR): High-speed, AI-driven capture of container numbers, ISO codes, chassis IDs, and tractor license plates without requiring trucks to stop.

High-speed, AI-driven capture of container numbers, ISO codes, chassis IDs, and tractor license plates without requiring trucks to stop. 360° Damage & Condition Inspection: Automated visual inspections using high-resolution cameras to detect dents, structural damage, or rust, creating an indisputable "digital replica" of the asset at the moment of entry or exit.

Automated visual inspections using high-resolution cameras to detect dents, structural damage, or rust, creating an indisputable "digital replica" of the asset at the moment of entry or exit. Safety & Compliance Detection: Real-time identification of hazardous material (HazMat) placards, IMDG labels, and bolt seal presence to ensure every load meets regulatory and safety standards.

Real-time identification of hazardous material (HazMat) placards, IMDG labels, and bolt seal presence to ensure every load meets regulatory and safety standards. Edge-AI Processing: Low-latency image processing at the gate, allowing for near-instant validation against gate appointments and manifest data.

Low-latency image processing at the gate, allowing for near-instant validation against gate appointments and manifest data. Seamless YMS Integration: Native synchronization with Kaleris Yard Management System to automate check-in/check-out workflows and update yard maps in real-time.



Kaleris will be on site at MODEX 2026 to discuss AI gate vision and demonstrate how the capability is helping logistics facilities modernize yard and gate operations through applied AI. Visit Kaleris at Booth #A6325 or learn more at www.kaleris.com.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading global software company focused on solving the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by more than 680 companies in 100 countries, Kaleris delivers mission-critical solutions for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. Our technology elevates the supply chain by creating a more connected, visible, and reliable logistics ecosystem. By closing data and operational gaps that cause inefficiencies, Kaleris empowers customers to achieve their goals. Learn more at http://www.kaleris.com.

