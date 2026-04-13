AriseAlpha Introduces AI Crypto Trading Bots App as an Automated Alternative to Bitcoin Mining

LONDON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AriseAlpha, a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for financial markets, today introduced its latest AI crypto trading app, offering users a streamlined and automated way to participate in cryptocurrency trading as an alternative to traditional Bitcoin mining.





With the rapid expansion of digital asset markets, investors are increasingly looking for efficient and accessible ways to engage with cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin mining remains a well-known method of participating in the ecosystem, it often involves high upfront costs, energy consumption, and ongoing operational complexity.

AriseAlpha’s newly launched application addresses these challenges by providing an AI-powered crypto trading solution that automates trading strategies using quantitative models and real-time market data. The platform is designed to help users navigate market volatility through automated trading tools that execute trades based on data-driven insights.

By focusing on software-based trading rather than hardware-intensive mining, the AriseAlpha app allows users to access cryptocurrency markets more flexibly. The platform supports major digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), and is built to adapt to changing market conditions through continuous analysis.

“We are seeing a growing shift toward automated financial technologies,” said a spokesperson for AriseAlpha. “Our AI trading app is designed to simplify access to cryptocurrency markets and provide users with a more efficient alternative to traditional mining.”

Key Features of the Platform

AI Crypto Trading App

Utilizes machine learning to analyze market trends and execute trades automatically

Utilizes machine learning to analyze market trends and execute trades automatically Automated Trading & Quantitative Strategies

Enables users to deploy data-driven trading approaches without manual intervention

Enables users to deploy data-driven trading approaches without manual intervention Alternative to Bitcoin Mining

Removes the need for mining equipment, electricity costs, and technical setup

Removes the need for mining equipment, electricity costs, and technical setup Portfolio Management Tools

Supports diversification and ongoing performance monitoring

Supports diversification and ongoing performance monitoring Beginner-Friendly Design

Provides an intuitive experience for both new and experienced users



Best Alternatives to Bitcoin Mining for Crypto Users

As investors explore different methods of accessing cryptocurrency markets, many are evaluating automated trading applications as one of the best alternatives to Bitcoin mining. Unlike mining, which relies on infrastructure and energy resources, AI trading solutions focus on market participation, liquidity, and execution efficiency.

This shift reflects a broader trend toward automation and data-driven investing, where users can engage with crypto markets without managing complex systems.

Getting Started with AriseAlpha

The AriseAlpha platform is designed for ease of use:

1. Create an Account

Register online using a valid email address

2. Select a Trading Strategy

Choose from pre-configured strategies or allow the system to optimize automatically

3. Activate Automated Trading

Enable the AI trading system with a single click

4. Monitor Performance

Track portfolio performance and manage assets through a centralized dashboard

Users can begin exploring automated trading features without the setup requirements typically associated with mining.

Availability

The AriseAlpha AI crypto trading app is now available globally. Users can access the platform online and explore its automated trading capabilities.

About AriseAlpha

AriseAlpha is a financial technology company focused on developing AI-powered trading applications for cryptocurrency markets. By combining advanced analytics with user-friendly tools, the company aims to provide accessible and efficient solutions for modern investors.

Media Contact: support@AriseAlpha.com

Website: https://www.AriseAlpha.com

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