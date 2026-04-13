Springbig Launches AI Audience Builder, Giving Regulated Retailers a Smarter Way to Target, Engage, and Grow

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springbig (OTCQX: SBIG), the AI-powered marketing and customer engagement platform serving regulated retailers and brands, today announced the launch of AI Audience Builder, a breakthrough capability that enables retailers to create precisely targeted customer segments using plain, natural language powered by artificial intelligence. No filters. No manual logic. No data expertise required.

The launch positions Springbig at the forefront of AI-driven retail marketing, delivering a tangible productivity and revenue advantage to dispensary operators competing in an increasingly data-intensive market.

Instead of navigating complex segmentation workflows, marketers can now describe an audience in their own words and watch Springbig's AI instantly build it, dramatically compressing the time from insight to campaign execution.

Transforming How Marketers Work With Data

Audience segmentation has long been one of the most powerful, yet consistently underutilized, levers in retail marketing. The barrier has never been data availability. It has been accessibility.

Traditional segmentation requires marketing teams to build logic manually, configure multiple filters, and maintain a working knowledge of underlying data structures. For operators running lean teams across multiple locations, that friction translates directly into missed revenue opportunities.

AI Audience Builder removes that barrier entirely. Key capabilities include:

Natural language audience creation based on intent, purchase behavior, or campaign goals

Instant segmentation without manual filter configuration or technical training

Faster campaign execution that compresses setup time from hours to seconds

Higher targeting precision grounded in real, real-time customer data

Broader team access, empowering any marketer, not just data specialists, to run sophisticated campaigns



"For too long, the most powerful tools in retail marketing required technical expertise to unlock," said Jaret Christopher, Chief Executive Officer of Springbig. "AI Audience Builder changes that equation. When a marketer can describe who they want to reach in plain English and have that audience built instantly, it is not just a better workflow. It is a direct driver of revenue. We built this because speed and precision at the campaign level are where wins are made, and we are giving every one of our customers that edge."

Speed and Precision Where It Matters Most

In high-velocity retail environments, the window between consumer intent and purchase decision is narrow. AI Audience Builder allows operators to react in real time, building and launching hyper-relevant campaigns without the delays historically caused by manual segmentation.

This capability delivers outsized impact during peak promotional periods, product launches, and high-traffic events, where message relevance directly determines conversion and revenue outcomes.

Operators leveraging AI Audience Builder can expect to:

Launch campaigns faster with dramatically reduced setup time

Reduce segmentation errors that dilute message relevance and waste spend

Increase customer lifetime value through smarter, behavior-driven targeting

Unlock deeper intelligence from existing customer data without additional infrastructure

Scale marketing output without scaling headcount



The result is a more agile, more profitable marketing operation, one that keeps pace with consumer behavior and operational demands simultaneously.

A Platform Built for AI-Native Marketing

AI Audience Builder is the latest addition to Springbig's expanding suite of AI-powered capabilities, which span campaign automation, personalized messaging, loyalty optimization, and performance analytics. Each capability is designed with the same goal: reduce friction for the marketer and increase the return on every customer interaction.

For investors, AI Audience Builder represents a meaningful advancement in platform stickiness, operator efficiency, and the revenue impact Springbig delivers to its client base. Features that measurably improve operator outcomes strengthen retention, expand usage, and accelerate the platform's competitive differentiation in the regulated retail technology sector.

"Springbig has made a deliberate and committed transition to being an AI-first company," said Christopher. "We are embedding artificial intelligence at the core of our MarTech platform and across our entire organization. The goal is straightforward: automate what is manual, simplify what is complex, and use AI to drive operational efficiencies both inside Springbig and for every customer we serve. AI Audience Builder is one example of that commitment in action, but it reflects a much larger transformation underway across our business."

"The opportunity in AI is not abstract," Christopher added. "Every campaign that gets built faster, every audience that gets targeted more precisely, every message that lands at the right moment drives measurable revenue for our customers. That is what we are building toward: an AI layer that makes the entire marketing operation smarter, faster, and more effective at every touchpoint."

Availability

AI Audience Builder is available now to all Springbig platform subscribers at no additional cost.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit springbig.com.

About Springbig

Springbig (OTCQX: SBIG) is a leading provider of AI-powered marketing, loyalty, and omnichannel communication solutions for retailers and brands operating in regulated industries. Through its advanced CRM and marketing automation platform, Springbig enables businesses to increase customer retention, drive revenue, and deliver personalized experiences at scale. Springbig serves hundreds of retail locations across the United States and Canada and is committed to building the technology infrastructure that powers the next generation of regulated retail marketing.

Media Contact:

Gabby Marazzi

info@springbig.com

springbig.com

Investor Relations:

investors@springbig.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Springbig undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes in future operating results.