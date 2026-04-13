Datatruck Embeds MapUp's TollGuru® Route Intelligence Into Carrier Dispatch, Cutting Toll and Fuel Costs at Every Load

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datatruck , the AI-native transportation management system (TMS) for carriers and freight brokers, today announced a strategic integration with MapUp , embedding TollGuru®'s toll and fuel route intelligence directly into the Datatruck dispatch workflow. Available now through the Datatruck marketplace, the integration delivers automated, side-by-side route cost comparisons at the moment of dispatch, giving carriers the financial data to select the most profitable lane before a driver leaves the yard.

The integration activates when a carrier creates a load in Datatruck from a rate confirmation. Before the dispatch is finalized, TollGuru® surfaces up to three route options, each with a real-time breakdown of toll costs, fuel costs, and projected net profit per load. Dispatchers see the full financial picture in a single view and assign the optimal route to the driver, who receives the selection directly through the platform.

“The freight market rewards efficiency and margin more than anything else,” said Ulugbek Ergashev, Chief AI Officer and Co-Founder, Datatruck. “Every carrier knows tolls and fuel are two of the largest controllable line items in their cost structure. What they haven’t had is a system that automatically surfaces that exposure at dispatch, route by route, load by load. That’s what this integration changes.”

The margin impact is material. In documented deployments, carriers choosing the lowest-cost route over available alternatives have reported combined toll and fuel savings of up to $4,000 per week on active lanes, a figure that compounds across fleets running multiple loads daily.

The MapUp partnership expands the Datatruck marketplace, which now connects carriers to more than 150 integrations spanning load boards, factoring, compliance, and fleet analytics. TollGuru® is available as a subscription add-on within the platform, enabling carriers to activate route intelligence without leaving the TMS they already use. The integration works in conjunction with Datatruck's broader AI suite, including TruckGPT for document processing, AI Dispatcher for load matching, and AI Updater for automated broker and driver communications.

“Datatruck is solving a real operational problem for carriers, and TollGuru® is built precisely for this moment in the workflow,” said Katie Mahlawat, Founder and CEO, MapUp. “Carriers shouldn’t have to leave their TMS to understand what a route actually costs. Embedding this intelligence at the dispatch step puts the right data in front of the right person at the right time.”

MapUp's TollGuru® platform serves major fleet operators across more than 100 countries. Built specifically for commercial vehicle routing, TollGuru® accounts for vehicle class, axle count, and fuel consumption at the route level. MapUp customers report 5 to 15 percent toll savings and 2 to 3 percent fuel savings across active fleets, with administrative time reductions of up to 70 percent.

Carriers interested in activating TollGuru® within Datatruck can visit the Datatruck marketplace at www.datatruck.io.

About Datatruck

Datatruck is the AI-native TMS built for carriers and the brokers who work with them. With more than 150 integrations, open API connectivity and a full suite of AI capabilities including TruckGPT, AI Dispatcher, AI Updater and AI Insight Analysis, Datatruck is the TMS built for how the trucking industry operates now and in the future. Learn more at www.datatruck.io.

About MapUp

Fleets bleed money on tolls and fuel every day: 30+ day toll bills, surprise violations, and out-of-network fuel stops. MapUp plugs these leaks. Founded in Silicon Valley and operating in 100+ countries, MapUp with its GPS + AI platform helps fleets cut toll spend, fill-up cheapest in-route fuel, and drives compliance with navigation that actually updates on the go. The payoff? Real ROI: lower costs, faster billing, happier drivers. By turning fragmented data into real-time decisions, MapUp is building the intelligence layer for fleet economics, transforming a fragmented industry into one powered by data, automation, and insight. For more information, visit www.mapup.ai



Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f76718b-7fc7-4d0a-a756-7c08caf32a78