Global Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Outlook to 2030: Projected to Reach $3.4 Billion, Driven by Urbanization and Innovations

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Crushers and Screeners - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Crushers and Screeners is projected to reach US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the mobile crushers and screeners market is driven by several factors including significant technological innovations, increasing application in urban construction, and shifts in global infrastructure development strategies. The expansion of urban areas and the intensification of infrastructural developments in emerging economies necessitate robust and efficient construction practices, where mobile crushers and screeners play a vital role. Furthermore, the push towards recycling in the construction sector to promote sustainability has enhanced the demand for screening equipment to process and repurpose waste materials effectively. These growth drivers, coupled with the increased consumer emphasis on operational flexibility and cost-efficiency, ensure a dynamic expansion of the mobile crushers and screeners market across the globe.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Mobile Crushers and Screeners market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Type (Mobile Jaw Crushers, Mobile Screeners, Other Types); End-Use (Stone Quarry, Construction, Mining, Material Recycling, Other End-Uses).

Type (Mobile Jaw Crushers, Mobile Screeners, Other Types); End-Use (Stone Quarry, Construction, Mining, Material Recycling, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Jaw Crushers segment, which is expected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. The Mobile Screeners segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $687.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7% CAGR to reach $747.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Mobile Crushers and Screeners market report include:

Anaconda Equipment International Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

IROCK CRUSHERS

Kleemann SA

Komatsu Ltd.

McCloskey International Limited

Metso Corporation

Portafill International Ltd.

Rubble Master HMH GmbH

Sandvik AB

SBM Mineral Processing GmbH

Terex Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

Truston Technologies, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Mobile Crushers and Screeners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Urbanization Trends Propel Growth in Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market

Innovations in Automation and Robotics Spurs Demand for Advanced Mobile Crushers

Rapid Expansion of Building and Construction Sector Accelerates Demand for Mobile Screeners

Advancements in Crushing Technology Enhance Productivity and Efficiency

Integration of IoT Technology Strengthens Business Case for Smart Mobile Crushers

Increasing Investment in Infrastructure Development Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Focus on Recycling and Waste Management Generates Demand for Mobile Crushers

Developments in AI and Machine Learning Propel Precision in Mobile Screening Processes

Shift Towards Renewable Energy Projects Spurs Demand for Mobile Crushers in Mining

Enhancements in Portability and Flexibility of Equipment Sustain Growth in Urban Settings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wm8508

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment