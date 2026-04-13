UK Bribery Act Training Course: Essential Compliance and Risk Management for Legal and Business Teams (ONLINE EVENT: July 2, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UK Bribery Act: Essential Compliance and Risk Management for Legal and Business Teams (July 2, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Navigating the complexities of the UK Bribery Act can be challenging - but it's also essential to have an in-depth understanding of one of the most influential anti-corruption laws globally.

The UK Bribery Act applies directly to all UK companies and individuals, regardless of where the bribery occurs. UK companies are subject to it simply by virtue of being incorporated or carrying on business in the UK.

The Act creates a specific corporate offense of 'failure to prevent bribery' - companies can be prosecuted even if senior management didn't know about the bribery, unless they can prove they had 'adequate procedures' in place to prevent it.

This comprehensive training course will equip you with the practical knowledge and tools needed to protect your organisation from bribery risks while maintaining competitive business practices.

The UK Bribery Act is one of the world's strictest anti-corruption laws, with unlimited fines and severe reputational consequences for non-compliance. Unlike many international anti-bribery laws, it applies to all UK companies regardless of where business is conducted, covers both public and private sector bribery, and holds organisations criminally liable for failing to prevent bribery by associated persons.

The key topics covered include:

Key offences under the Act and how they apply to your business

Corporate and individual liability under the Act

The principles of Adequate Procedures to help prevent bribery

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023

Identifying risks and red flags

Compliance and corporate governance frameworks

Enforcement and penalties for individuals and organisations

During this interactive training course the expert trainer will use a combination of theory sessions, practical workshops, real-world case studies and group discussions to help embed the learning.

Who Should Attend:

This essential training course is for all professionals seeking a practical understanding of the Act and implementation strategies:

In-house legal counsel

Senior executives, Directors and board members

Compliance and legal professionals

Finance and audit professionals

Procurement and supply chain managers

Business development managers

International business managers

All professionals involved in third-party relationships or government dealings

Key Topics Covered:

UK Bribery Act 2010 - Core Concepts

Six Principles of Adequate Procedures

Overview of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023

Compliance in practice

Enforcement, sanctions & case studies

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Manoj Nair

Manoj Nair is a Partner with SVM Contract Consultants. He has over 25 years of professional experience in consulting and training. He advises clients on how to improve their contracts and take preventative steps to reduce claims. He has advised companies in India and around the world on procurement/contract management processes, tender/bid management, FIDIC conditions of contract, vendor management, supply-chain contractual risk, contract negotiations, contract administration, claims management, contract drafting, bankruptcy laws and US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, and dispute resolution.

He has worked with diverse clientele throughout his career including companies from the construction, energy, power, EPC, telecoms, IT, travel, insurance, manufacturing, media, banking and oil and gas sectors.

He has extensive training experience and has to date conducted 350 + corporate training's, on topics including: contract drafting and negotiations, contract/procurement management, tender/bid management, outsourcing contracts, proposal writing, vendor management, negotiations for supply chain managers, FIDIC Conditions of Contract, US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, business case writing, claims management and negotiations.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnmbgk

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