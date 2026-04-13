Jaw Crushers Industry Revenue Set to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030: How Technological Advancements are Transforming the Market

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jaw Crushers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Jaw Crushers is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Jaw Crushers market.







Growth in the jaw crushers market is driven by several factors including infrastructure expansion, rising mineral production, and adoption of mobile crushing technologies. Advancements in automation, material wear resistance, and energy efficiency are helping manufacturers address productivity and environmental requirements.



End-use growth in mining, road construction, aggregate production, and demolition waste processing is expanding the application scope of jaw crushers. Increasing demand for efficient, durable, and portable machinery supports innovation in crusher design and deployment flexibility. As urbanization and raw material extraction continue to grow globally, jaw crushers remain a vital component of industrial material handling systems.



Scope of the Report



The report analyzes the Jaw Crushers market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Type (Jaw Crushing Plants, Jaw Crushers, Jaw Breaker); End-Use (Mining & Metallurgy End-Use, Construction End-Use, Chemical End-Use).

Type (Jaw Crushing Plants, Jaw Crushers, Jaw Breaker); End-Use (Mining & Metallurgy End-Use, Construction End-Use, Chemical End-Use). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Jaw Crushing Plants segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Jaw Crushers segment is also set to grow at 1.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $800.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.0% CAGR to reach $698.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Jaw Crushers Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Astec Industries, Inc., BHS-Sonthofen GmbH, Blue Group, Eagle Crusher Company, Inc., Fabo Company and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 32 companies featured in this Jaw Crushers market report include:

Astec Industries, Inc.

BHS-Sonthofen GmbH

Blue Group

Eagle Crusher Company, Inc.

Fabo Company

FL Smidth & Co. A/S

Guilin Mining Machinery Co.

H-E Parts International

Henan Deya Machinery Co., Ltd.

Keestrack NV

Komatsu Ltd.

Lippmann-Milwaukee, Inc.

McCloskey International

Metso Corporation

Minyu Machinery Corp.

Propel Industries Pvt Ltd

Sandvik AB

Shandong Jinbaoshan Machinery

Terex Corporation

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 269 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Jaw Crushers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Construction Aggregates and Minerals Drives Use of Jaw Crushers in Mining and Infrastructure Projects

Expansion of Smart Cities and Urban Redevelopment Initiatives Strengthens Demand for Portable and Stationary Crushing Equipment

OEM Innovation in High-Capacity, Low-Maintenance Jaw Crushers Enhances Efficiency in Quarry and Mining Operations

Growth in Cement and Asphalt Production Throws Spotlight on Durable, Heavy-Duty Crushing Machines

Increasing Infrastructure Investments in Emerging Markets Fuel Demand for Primary Crushing Equipment

OEM Focus on Automation and Remote Monitoring Enhances Operational Control and Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

Surge in Demand for Recycled Construction Material Supports Use of Jaw Crushers in Demolition Waste Processing

OEM Development of Mobile Jaw Crushers Enhances Flexibility for On-Site Crushing in Compact Job Sites

Rising Environmental Regulations Encourage Use of Dust-Suppressed and Energy-Efficient Crushing Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7kiwf

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