Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds Overview and IP Explanation Course (ONLINE EVENT: May 20, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds - An overview and IP explanation of both (May 20, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This far into the 21st century, everyone should be familiar with the concepts of artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive worlds. This training course not only explains what these are but also explains the intellectual property issues that arise from using them and the areas you need to know to operate in today's (and tomorrow's) world!

This training course will ensure you are informed about the latest technological developments in AI and immersive worlds and how they work - which is an essential prerequisite to understanding the intellectual property issues that arise from their use - all of which this training session covers.

During this 3-hour course, AI and immersive worlds are explained as a necessary primer to the many IP and other legal issues arising from them which are then explained and developed.

Attending this training course also gives you the opportunity to ask questions of the expert trainer and get clarity on the issues you're facing.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed specifically for:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel

Business development managers

Commercial managers and business executives

Compliance officers

Board directors

Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iub38y

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