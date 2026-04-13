Ultimate Empowered Citizen Announces Today the Launch of New Book Inspired by Thomas Paine to Lead America’s Renewal





Common Sense in the 21st Century: A modern call to civic renewal.

DORAL, Fla., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Empowered Citizen (UEC), a civic-minded initiative, announces today the launch of Common Sense in the 21st Century, a timely book calling on independent registered voters to play a central role in renewing America’s democratic spirit. Drawing inspiration from historical civic leader Thomas Paine, the book emphasizes that citizens must place country above politics and take an active part in the republic’s daily life to foster unity and positive change.

The book introduces the Ultimate Empowered Citizen (UEC) model, a modern blueprint designed to help Americans reclaim their voice, engage meaningfully in civic life, and contribute to the ongoing civic renewal of the republic. By following its principles, citizens can move beyond partisanship, work collaboratively across generations, and strengthen democratic accountability at all levels of governance.

“Common Sense in the 21st Century is written for the millions of independent registered voters who want to make a difference without being bound by partisan labels,” said Frank Garcia, representative of Ultimate Empowered Citizen (UEC). “Our goal is to provide readers with practical guidance for civic engagement and a clear framework, the Ultimate Empowered Citizen (UEC) model for renewing the republic in a positive, constructive, and solutions-oriented way.”

The book targets Millennials, Gen Z, Gen X, and the nation’s more than ninety million independent registered voters. It outlines practical steps for these groups to participate actively in civic life, engage in public discourse responsibly, and strengthen the foundations of democratic society. By emphasizing the shared responsibility of citizens, the book presents a generational call to action aimed at fostering balance, accountability, and civic renewal .

In addition to presenting actionable strategies, Common Sense in the 21st Century challenges readers to reflect on the principles of informed citizenship and the importance of independence in political thought. The text encourages individuals to rise above divisive rhetoric and focus on practical solutions that contribute to the health of the republic.

“Historical figures like Thomas Paine remind us that independent thought and civic courage are essential for a thriving democracy,” added Garcia. “This book brings that spirit into a modern context, providing tools and frameworks for today’s independent registered voters to take meaningful action.”

Common Sense in the 21st Century emphasizes that America’s next chapter will be shaped not by political parties or factions but by individuals willing to act as stewards of civic life. The Ultimate Empowered Citizen (UEC) model empowers readers to exercise agency, make informed decisions, and participate in civic life in a constructive, nonpartisan manner.

Common Sense in the 21st Century is now available on Amazon.

Media Contact:

Frank Garcia

Representative, Ultimate Empowered Citizen (UEC)

Email: fgarcia@thepartyofone.org

Phone: 305-205-6222

Website: https://thepartyofone.org/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cba82c6b-011c-429b-b49e-e96d62a8fc2f