Advanced Understanding and Drafting Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Training Course: Master Liability, Risk Allocation and Dispute Resolution in Complex Agreements (ONLINE EVENT: May 8, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Understanding and Drafting Oil and Gas Industry Contracts (May 8, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive one-day oil and gas industry training course will bring you up to date on current practice and developments, ensuring you understand not only the content but also the real-world implications of the contracts you work with every day.

In an industry as fast-moving and complex as oil and gas, the legal and regulatory framework governing upstream contracts is constantly evolving. The stakes are high - a poorly drafted clause or overlooked provision can result in significant financial loss, operational delays, or damaging disputes. That's why it's critical for lawyers, commercial managers and contracts managers in this sector to be completely confident in their contractual knowledge, and able to anticipate and mitigate risks effectively.

This highly practical training course examines the general contract terms that underpin all oil and gas agreements - terms that may appear standard but can carry significant operational and financial consequences. Through case-based discussion and expert-led guidance, you will gain an in-depth understanding of:

Contractual liabilities and indemnities - allocating and limiting responsibility effectively

- allocating and limiting responsibility effectively Hold harmless clauses - managing risk in hazardous environments

- managing risk in hazardous environments Dispute resolution clauses - protecting commercial relationships while safeguarding your interests

- protecting commercial relationships while safeguarding your interests Contractual guarantees and warranties - ensuring performance and compliance

- ensuring performance and compliance Risk identification and allocation - balancing exposure between the parties

- balancing exposure between the parties General obligations of the parties - avoiding ambiguity and gaps in responsibility

- avoiding ambiguity and gaps in responsibility Jurisdictional issues - navigating cross-border legal complexities

By the end of the training course, you will have the knowledge and tools to draft, interpret and negotiate these essential provisions with greater precision and confidence, safeguarding your organisation's position in a challenging and competitive market.

Who should attend?

This training course has been specially designed for professionals dealing with oil and gas industry contracts, including:

In-house lawyers

Procurement managers

Contract managers

Contract analysts

Contract engineers representing international petroleum companies

Contractors and sub-contractors to the petroleum industry together with host governments

This in-depth training course is for those with some experience of oil and gas contracts but want to expand their knowledge and understanding in this complex area.

Key Topics Covered:

Drafting contracts and interpreting contracts

Express terms and implied terms

Risk allocation: Liquidated damages and penalty clauses

Risk allocation: Indemnity and hold harmless clauses

Contracting with Governments

Dealing with disputes in oil and gas contracts

Specific problems encountered when working within different jurisdictions

Final questions

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Scott Styles

Scott C. Styles is senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen Law School. He is Assistant Editor of Daintith and Willoughby, the leading book on UK oil and gas law. He has many years experience of teaching and researching oil and gas law, with a particular focus on regulatory matters and contracting.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3h1nlh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

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