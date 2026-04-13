Smart Waste Routing AI Market Set to Double in Size Over 2026-2030, Reaching USD 5.42 Billion - Analysis of Key Trends, Strategies and Investment Opportunities

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Waste Routing AI Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market is thoroughly analyzed, providing extensive data on global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends, ensuring a complete understanding of the industry's current and future landscape.

The smart waste routing artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating rapid expansion from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.7 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. This uptick is driven by urban population growth, increased municipal waste levels, rising fuel costs, government push for smart city development, and growing environmental sustainability awareness. Further growth is expected, with the market anticipated to reach $5.42 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19%.

This acceleration is attributed to several factors, including the integration of autonomous vehicles in waste fleets, increased investments in AI-based urban infrastructure, tightened regulations on carbon emissions, data-driven municipal governance, and the adoption of digital fleet management systems. Key trends include AI-driven route optimization platforms, IoT smart waste sensors, cloud-based analytics, and real-time traffic monitoring systems, alongside predictive waste generation tools.

The rise of smart city and digital infrastructure initiatives plays a crucial role in this market's growth, with governments worldwide investing in IoT networks and AI systems to modernize urban services and improve municipal efficiency. This digital transformation supports real-time data utilization for optimizing waste collection, thus enhancing service reliability. According to the OECD, smart city projects are rapidly expanding, with the IoT market poised to grow significantly, boosting smart waste routing AI demand.

Leading industry players are advancing innovations such as automation solutions to improve routing accuracy and efficiency. For example, the Building Research Establishment launched SmartWaste Scan in February 2025, employing OCR and machine learning to automate waste data processing, reduce errors, and integrate real-time data, bolstering AI-driven routing systems.

In November 2025, Waste Vision, a Netherlands-based technology provider, acquired Incitat Environment to strengthen its presence in the French market, merging AI with local expertise in incentive-based waste systems. This strategic move highlights the industry's trend toward combining AI capabilities with regional knowledge for enhanced market penetration.

Markets and Subsegments Covered:

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

Software, Hardware, Services By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

Cloud-Based, On-Premises By End-User: Municipalities, Waste Management Companies, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Establishments, Others

Municipalities, Waste Management Companies, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Establishments, Others Subsegments: Various software and hardware solutions and services.

Companies Mentioned: IBM Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A., SAP SE, Waste Management Inc., Trimble Inc., and other industry leaders.

Geographical Coverage: Detailed analysis over key countries and regions worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more.

Time Frame: Historical data covering five years and forecast extending ten years into the future.

Data Offering: Ratio analysis of market size and growth, GDP correlations, expenditure per capita, and more, with sourcing and referencing through endnotes. Available in Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Smart Waste Routing AI market report include:

IBM Corporation

Veolia Environnement S.A.

SAP SE

Waste Management Inc.

Trimble Inc

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Rubicon Technologies Inc.

ShiftAI (Shift Fleet AI)

Recycle Track Systems Inc. (RTS)

Sensoneo s.r.o

Recy Systems

Compology Inc

Evreka A.S.

Bigbelly Inc.

Ecube Labs Co. Ltd.

OnePlus Systems (SmartBin)

Urbiotica Smart City S.L.

Antariksh Waste Ventures Private Limited

Bin-e Ltd.

IoT Solutions Group Ltd.

Nord Sense Waste Solutions

Smart Waste Routes SL

Gargeon Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0zv1c

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