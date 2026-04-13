Blockchain and NFTs Smart Contracts Technology and Law Course: DLT Foundations, Regulatory Landscapes, and the Strategic Rise of Token Economies (ONLINE EVENT: May 20, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "From Blockchain and NFTs to Smart Contracts: Understanding the Technology and the Law (May 20, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This training course is designed for professionals who want to stay ahead of the curve. Whether you are exploring new ways of doing business, integrating emerging technologies, or simply aiming to understand the regulatory landscape, this course will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to engage with blockchain strategically and responsibly.

Blockchain is more than just a buzzword - it is a transformative technology reshaping industries from finance and supply chains to healthcare and the creative economy. By enabling secure, transparent and decentralised record-keeping without the need for a central authority, blockchain has the potential to redefine how businesses operate and how trust is established in digital environments.

But with innovation comes regulation and complexity. Are you prepared to navigate both the opportunities blockchain presents and the legal frameworks that govern its use?

Key topics covered include:

The foundations of Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)

How blockchain works - and why it matters

The business benefits and limitations of blockchain adoption

Trustless transactions and their real-world implications

Key legal and regulatory considerations

The rise of tokens: non-fungible, semi-fungible and social tokens

This is an intensive, interactive learning experience with time allowed for discussion. You will have the opportunity to ask questions, explore real-world applications and gain insights directly from the expert trainer.

Who Should Attend:

This training course is relevant to everyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies, but has been specifically designed for:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Legal advisers

Compliance officers

Regulatory specialists

CFOs and corporate finance managers

Board members

Business development managers

Innovation and transformation managers

Key Topics Covered:

Blockchain and smart contracts - BASIC level

Blockchain myths

Understanding Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)

An introduction to Blockchain - a transformative technology

Bitcoin Royalty

Where did Blockchain come from?

Four main characteristics of Blockchain

How does Blockchain work?

The benefits of Blockchain

Trustless transactions

Blockchain: use cases and applications

Blockchain: legal issues

Smart contracts

Blockchain and smart contracts - ADVANCED level

Moving on from the basics

Blockchain technology business value

Trust

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency: value

Beyond bitcoin

More on how blockchain works

Cryptography

Encryption

Miners and proof of work

Forking

Ethereum and forking

Acquiring and using crypto

Altcoins and cryptotokens

More advanced smart contracts

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

FTs and crypto

Ordinals and Satoshis

Semi-fungible tokens and social tokens

Finance: DeFi and CeFi

Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)

Use cases

Blockchain vulnerabilities

Speakers





Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmc8xj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

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