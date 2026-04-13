1 Day Patentability Course: Criteria and Principles of Establishing Patentability of an Invention Through Searching the Literature (ONLINE EVENT: Apr 28, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patentability (Apr 28, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day training course focusses on the criteria and principles of establishing patentability of an invention through searching the literature. Attending this course will give you the knowledge, tools and technques to navigate the complexities of patent searching.

Patent examiners review patent applications to determine whether the claimed invention meets the established patentability criteria of novelty, non-obviousness and industrial applicability. It's important to be prepared by performing your own patent searches before filing a priority patent application.

Getting information early can enhance your chances of obtaining valid and enforceable patents. With an emphasis on European and US practice, this course is for all those involved with the patent filing process, and in particular IP analysts, patent engineers, patent agents, patent attorneys and other patent and IP professionals.

The expert trainer will take you through the principles of patentability searching and how to deal with specific challenges along the way, including broadening and narrowing your search. Prior art searching may involve searching patents, scientific, medical, technical literature and other general information on the internet.

There will also be time during the training course to ask your specific questions to the trainer and to network with other industry colleagues.

Who Should Attend:

This training course will be of benefit to all those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles, either in industry or legal businesses, including:

IP managers

Patent research specialists and analysts

Patent attorneys

R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not 're-inventing the wheel'

Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data

All those wanting to consolidate and enhance their skills in searching

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to searching from first principles

Critical success factors in quality patent searching

Search preparation

Standard search protocols

Alternative approaches

Speakers

Jane List

Jane List founded Extract Information Limited, Cambridgeshire, UK, in 2013.Extract Information provides legal and industry focussed patent searching and reporting, IP management support for small companies, and product development consultancy for the information industry.

Jane previously worked in IP and Information analyst roles at The Technology Partnership (TTP) plc, Xaar plc and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory. She also worked in the information industry where she held commercial, content, and product development roles at Lighthouse IP, ProQuest, and DataStar.Throughout her career she has provided training in the retrieval and analysis of scientific, technical, medical, commercial and patent information, most recently through CIIPM where she developed the courses in IP and Commercialisation. Jane has qualifications in Chemistry, Information Science, and IP Law.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7omtq

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