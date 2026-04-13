Climate Change Consulting Market to Grow by $3.34 Billion During 2026-2030 - AI-Driven Climate Analytics and Carbon Markets Advisory Drive Growth, Led by PwC, Ernst & Young Global, and Schneider Electric

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Climate Change Consulting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The climate change consulting market is witnessing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $8.55 billion in 2025 to $9.26 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The substantial growth during this period stems from heightened regulatory demands, proactive corporate sustainability movements, initial embracement of carbon footprint evaluations, raised awareness of climate risks, and enhanced environmental reporting frameworks.

Forecasts suggest robust expansion, anticipating the market to reach $12.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8%. This surge is driven by a growing appetite for science-based climate strategies, significant investments in resilience planning, utilization of AI in climate analytics, wider advisory services on carbon markets, and integrated climate risk strategies within business planning. Emerging trends include an increased demand for climate risk advisory, adoption of emissions reporting solutions, data-driven climate modeling, and corporate net-zero strategy advancements.

The escalation in greenhouse gas emissions propels market growth. With emissions including carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide contributing to global warming, industries are pressured to adopt climate change consulting for emission reduction through energy efficiency, carbon-reduction strategies, and climate-risk mitigation. In 2023, global greenhouse gas emissions reached an unprecedented 53 Gt CO?eq, marking a 1.9% increase over 2022, as reported by the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research.

Major industry players are advancing solutions such as global climate centers of excellence for better management of climate risks and enhancing sustainability strategies. For example, in March 2023, Boston Consulting Group inaugurated its global Center for Climate and Sustainability Policy and Regulation, providing strategic analyses and supporting decarbonization initiatives. Similarly, Environmental Resources Management's acquisition of Coho Climate Advisors LLC in February 2023 aims to bolster its climate risk and sustainability consulting services.

Notable companies in this domain include PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, Schneider Electric, Deloitte, AECOM Technology, WSP Global, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, Arcadis, Tetra Tech, and others. Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Key regional markets span Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with key countries including the USA, UK, China, India, Japan, and Germany among others.

Markets Covered:

Service Type: Renewable Energy Development, Energy Efficiency, Corporate Strategy for Climate Change, Carbon Footprint Analysis, Strategic Advisory Services, Climate Adaptation Analysis and Planning

Organization Size: Corporate Enterprises, Mid-Tier Enterprises, Small Businesses

Industry: Mining, Energy and Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries

Geographies and Regions Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Historical data for five years and forecasts for ten years.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Climate Change Consulting market report include:

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Schneider Electric SE

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

AECOM Technology Corporation

WSP Global Inc.

McKinsey & Company Inc.

Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

Arcadis NV

Tetra Tech Inc.

Atkins plc

Buro Happold Limited

Ramboll Group A/S

A.T. Kearney Inc.

Ricardo Group

Anthesis Group Limited

Coastal Risk Consulting LLC

ClearSky LLC

Trinomics B.V

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nqfdv

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