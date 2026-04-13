Wearable ECG Monitors Industry to More Than Double During 2026-2030, Exceeding $13.6 Billion Total Revenue - Rising Demand for AI-Driven Diagnostics and Home-Based Cardiac Monitoring

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable ECG Monitors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of current and future scenarios, offering insights into market size, share, trends, and opportunities.

The wearable ECG monitors market is witnessing significant growth, poised to expand from $4.78 billion in 2025 to $5.9 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This surge can be attributed to the rising incidence of cardiac arrhythmias, the increasing adoption of remote cardiac monitoring, and technological advancements in wearable electronics. Moreover, the market is set to reach $13.67 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR, driven by an enhanced focus on early cardiac disease detection, significant investments in digital cardiology, and the integration of AI-driven diagnostics.

The market trends indicate an expansion in continuous cardiac rhythm monitoring and a growing preference for smartphone-compatible ECG devices, which are coupled with AI-based arrhythmia detection capabilities. This sector is also witnessing a rising demand for wireless ECG wearables that provide enhanced data sharing with healthcare providers.

The aging global population is projected to foster further market expansion, particularly as increased life expectancy and declining birth rates shift demographic profiles. The World Health Organization (WHO) noted a global life expectancy of 73.3 years as of 2024, with a projected rise in those aged 60 years and above from 1.1 billion in 2023 to 1.4 billion by 2030. This demographic change highlights the increasing utility of wearable ECG monitors for continuous heart rhythm assessment and early identification of cardiac abnormalities, vital for timely medical interventions.

Major industry players like iRhythm Technologies and WearLinq, Inc. are advancing in long-duration, AI-enabled monitoring systems. For instance, iRhythm's Zio ECG Recording and Analysis System offers 14 days of continuous monitoring, utilizing deep-learning algorithms for extensive arrhythmia detection.

In 2024, WearLinq further bolstered its market position through the acquisition of AMI Cardiac Monitoring, LLC, leveraging AMI's experience in ambulatory cardiac diagnostics to enhance its wearable and cloud-based cardiac monitoring solutions.

Notably, Western Europe was the largest region in the wearable ECG monitor market in 2025, followed closely by North America. However, tariffs remain a challenge, increasing costs of imported components essential for device manufacturing, particularly impacting North America and Europe. Nonetheless, these tariffs are also fostering domestic electronics production and scalable ECG technology innovation.

The industry features prominent players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic, and Apple. The report covers diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with significant focus on countries like the USA, UK, Germany, and China.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Wired; Wireless

2) By Application: Atrial Fibrillation; Atherosclerosis; Cardiac Dysrhythmia; CHF; Coronary Artery Disease; Angina and Heart Attack; Bradycardia; Tachycardia

3) By Grade: Consumer; Clinical

4) By Sales Channel: Online; Pharmacy

Subsegments:

1) By Wired: Single-Lead; Multi-Lead

2) By Wireless: Bluetooth-Enabled; Wi-Fi-Enabled; Smartphone-Compatible

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Wearable ECG Monitors market report include:

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips healthcare)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic

CardioComm Solutions Inc.

Withings

QardioCore

AliveCor Inc.

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

Kavitul Technologies Private Limited

Shenzhen YKD Technology Co. Ltd.

SanketLife

Jiangsu Medomics Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Hunan Rainbow Technology Co. Ltd.

B-Secur

Shimmer Sensing

VEMO

SmartCardia

Omron Kardiamobile EKG

Trismed Co. Ltd.

Plux Biosignals

CardioNet

Preventice Solutions

BTL

Apple

Cardiac Insight Inc.

CardiacSense

C3 Holter Monitor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/892ta2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment