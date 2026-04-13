Practical Business and Contract Law for Commercial Professionals Course: Understand the Legal Building Blocks of Commercial Success (ONLINE EVENT: May 7th - May 8th, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Practical Business and Contract Law for Commercial Professionals (May 7th - May 8th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understand the legal building blocks of commercial success - without the legal jargon.

This practical, business-focused training course gives you the legal essentials you need - without overwhelming you with technical detail. It combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation.

In today's fast-moving business environment, contracts aren't just for lawyers - they're essential tools for anyone working with customers, suppliers, partners, or clients. Whether you're managing commercial relationships, handling procurement, negotiating terms, or reviewing agreements, knowing how the law applies to contracts is key to avoiding costly risks and making smarter decisions.

If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.

You'll learn how business and contract law works in real-life commercial settings, what terms you need to watch out for, and how to protect your organisation from disputes, liability and unexpected costs.

The expert trainer identifies the different types of contract, breaks down the key elements of contract law, explores what makes agreements valid or risky, and explains the impact of recent changes in legislation and case law - including the post-Brexit legal landscape. You'll also get hands-on experience turning legal principles into clear, practical documents you can use.

By the end of the training course, you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts. There will also be plenty of time for interaction with the expert trainer and opportunities to network with other delegates, so you can share experiences and get answers to your questions. The course includes a mix of theory, practical exercises, case studies and discussion sessions to help embed the learning and ensure you get the maximum benefits from this training.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed for non-lawyers who negotiate, draft or manage commercial contracts and want to gain a clearer understanding of legal risk and how to protect their organisation through better drafting and negotiation, including:

Commercial managers

Contracts managers and engineers

Procurement managers and purchasing officers

Business development managers

Project managers, bid managers and technical staff

Operations managers

Compliance officers

Finance managers

Risk managers

Sales and marketing managers

Contract administrators, officers and specialists

Entrepreneurs / start up founders

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Effective contract negotiation

Formation of a binding contract

Pre-contract documents

Terms of a contract

Managing the contract

Day 2

Constructive performance obligations

Drafting exercises

Bribery and corruption

Limiting risk - damages, contractual and non-contractual remedies

Termination, variation and dispute resolution

Boilerplate clauses - with pointers and sample clauses

The 10 key steps tool for drafting and analysing a contract

Speakers

Arun Singh OBE

Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and head of commercial law at KPMG Legal and partner at Masons (now Pinsent Masons).

Arun has advised on disputes and collaborations in a wide range of jurisdictions including Europe, countries in West and East Africa, India, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Libya, Jordan, Syria, the US, Caribbean, Russia, Israel, Lebanon, Egypt, Thailand and Singapore. Arun is cited and ranked in the Chambers Guide to the world's leading lawyers.

He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets; he also handles international legal risk management matters. Arun advises a range of international organisations and is a visiting professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, senior associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US.

He is a recognised corporate educator and a non-executive director of two international investment companies - one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9uf769

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.