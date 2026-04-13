B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market Report 2026 - Worth $18.75 Billion in 2026, the Market is Expected to Reach $44.29 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights on market size, competitive landscape, and opportunities.



The B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $15.09 billion in 2025 to $44.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24%. This growth is driven by rising multiple myeloma cases, advanced BCMA-targeted treatments, and expanding immunotherapy options. Enhanced understanding of BCMA biology and heightened investment in immuno-oncology research are key factors contributing to this upward trend.

Anticipated trends include increased adoption of CAR-T cell therapies, development of bispecific antibody platforms, and greater use of BCMA-targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). These advancements support the shift towards personalized immunotherapy regimens and improved outcomes for relapsed and refractory myeloma care.

Multiple myeloma, a form of cancer affecting plasma cells, is a primary driver for the demand in BCMA-targeted therapies. Factors such as an aging population, improved diagnostic methods, and healthcare accessibility disparities contribute to rising incidence rates. In 2024, the American Cancer Society projected approximately 35,780 new multiple myeloma cases in the United States alone.

Leading companies like Johnson & Johnson have made significant strides with innovative treatments. In April 2024, Johnson & Johnson's CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) received FDA approval, marking a milestone in BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy. Similarly, AstraZeneca's acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies for $1.2 billion underscores the ongoing industry consolidation aimed at strengthening cell therapy portfolios.

Key players in the BCMA-targeted therapies market include Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and Amgen, among others. These companies are focused on developing CAR-T cell therapy, bispecific antibodies, and ADCs to enhance precision and efficacy in treating multiple myeloma.

The North American region leads the market, with Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and other regions also contributing significantly.

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Antibody Drug Conjugates, CAR-T-Cell Therapy, Bispecific Antibodies

By Indication Type: Multiple Myeloma, Plasma Cell Leukemia

By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

Geographic Scope:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $18.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $44.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies market report include:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

BeiGene

Arcellx Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics

Legend Biotech Corporation

Cartesian Therapeutics

Sutro Biopharma Inc.

CARsgen Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences

Eureka Therapeutics Inc.

Cellectis

Allogene Therapeutics

Affimed

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Roche

Ichnos Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt10px

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