Keys to Succeed in the Booming $300 Million Optical Genome Mapping Market 2026-2030: Bionano Genomics, 10x Genomics, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies Lead

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Genome Mapping Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market's potential is comprehensively covered in recent reports, offering detailed insights into market size, regional shares, competitor landscape, trends, and opportunities.

The optical genome mapping market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from $0.23 billion in 2025 to $0.29 billion in 2026, at a robust CAGR of 29.4%. This growth is driven by the limitations of next-generation sequencing in detecting large structural variants, increased funding for genomic research, the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, demand for advanced cytogenetic techniques, and advances in imaging and DNA labeling technologies.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $0.74 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 25.9%. This predicted expansion is attributed to increased integration of OGM in clinical labs, heightened investments in precision medicine, rising adoption of automated genomic analysis platforms, expanding applications in oncology, and reduced genomic analysis costs. Key trends include widespread adoption of OGM for structural variant detection, its application in rare diseases and cancer research, and its use in clinical diagnostics in conjunction with sequencing technologies.

Precision medicine is increasingly driving the OGM market. This approach customizes medical treatments based on individual genetic profiles, lifestyle, and environment, propelled by chronic disease prevalence, genomic tech advances, rising investment, and patient interest in personalized care. OGM contributes significantly by providing detailed insights into genomic changes linked to various diseases. Notably, 16 novel personalized therapies were approved by the FDA in 2023 alone, compared to six in 2022, underscoring precision medicine's pivotal role in market momentum.

Key market players are innovating with OGM-based laboratory-developed tests (LDTs), enhancing genome-wide structural variant detection. These tests improve diagnostic accuracy and streamline workflows. For instance, Bionano Laboratories launched the OGM Dx Postnatal Whole Genome SV test in March 2023, offering comprehensive diagnostic insights for various genetic conditions, thereby reducing the dependency on traditional cytogenetic tests.

Further collaboration in the industry is highlighted by the partnership between Bionano Genomics and Revvity in June 2024. This collaboration aims to integrate Bionano's software into Revvity's newborn sequencing workflow, showcasing the trend toward enhanced structural variant detection through combined OGM and NGS methodologies.

Major companies in the OGM market include Bionano Genomics Inc., 10x Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, and others, indicating a competitive landscape rich with technological developments. While North America currently holds the largest market share, Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period.

Markets Covered:

By Product: Instruments, Consumables and Reagents, Software, Services

By Application: Structural Variant Detection, Genome Assembly, Microbial Strain Typing, Other Applications

By End-User: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Instruments: Optical Genome Mapping Systems, Imaging Systems, Detection and Analysis Devices

By Consumables and Reagents: DNA Preparation Kits, Labeling Reagents, Flow Cells

By Software: Data Analysis Software, Image Processing Software, Mapping Software

By Services: Data Analysis Services, Technical Support Services, Training and Consultation Services

Geographical Coverage:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten-years forecast.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Optical Genome Mapping market report include:

Bionano Genomics Inc.

10x Genomics Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

BioSkryb Genomics

Phase Genomics Inc.

Nabsys

Daicel Arbor Biosciences

OpGen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Sequencing Solutions

Genomic Vision SA

INRAE French Plant Genomic Resources Center

Source BioScience

Resolve Biosciences

Arima Genomics Inc.

GnuBIO Inc.

Longas Technologies

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Danaher Corporation

Strand Life Sciences

Berry Genomics

Dante Genomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sedem4

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