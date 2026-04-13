Media Advisory — You Are Invited: HII’s Approach to Supporting the US Navy’s “Hedge Strategy”





What: ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journalists are invited to attend a media briefing with HII (NYSE: HII) leadership, where the company will outline its approach to supporting the U.S. Navy’s “Hedge Strategy.”



As the U.S. Navy advances toward distributed, integrated operations — combining manned ships, autonomous systems, and mission-enabling technologies — HII, as the world’s leading seapower company, continues to invest to support the realization of this shift.



Known for building and sustaining the world’s largest and most complex U.S. Navy warships, HII also develops and delivers mission-enabling capabilities, including autonomous unmanned systems, C2 & battle management, spectrum dominance, and cyber.



This strategy aligns with the U.S. Department of Defense and allied efforts to rapidly integrate mission-enabling technologies and advanced manned and unmanned forces into more distributed, lethal, and, resilient formations.



At the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space 2026 exposition, HII will highlight its next-generation concept for distributed naval warfare — integrating crewed platforms, autonomous systems, and mission enabling technologies to extend reach, enhance survivability, and scale combat power across the fleet.



HII has already demonstrated this approach with the U.S. Navy, including the autonomous launch and recovery of an HII-built REMUS unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from a HII-built Virginia-class submarine, significantly expanding mission reach, reducing risk, and enhancing stealth.



The media briefing on Friday, April 17, will explore how, as maritime competition intensifies and navies prioritize speed, scale, and distributed lethality, HII is delivering integrated, deployable capabilities aligned with evolving force design. When: 11 a.m. Eastern time, Friday, April 17

RSVP: Please RSVP for conference call details to:



Greg McCarthy

Gregory.J.Mccarthy@hii-co.com



About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit: