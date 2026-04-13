Cybersecurity Market Surges to $351.92 billion by 2030 | CAGR 9.1%

Delray Beach, FL, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow from USD 227.59 billion in 2025 to USD 351.92 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 673 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 602 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Cybersecurity Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 227.59 billion

USD 227.59 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 351.92 billion

USD 351.92 billion CAGR (2026–2030): 9.1%

Cybersecurity Market Analysis & Forecast:

Integrating cybersecurity with AI and ML is becoming a critical trend in modern security strategies.

The US leads as the world’s largest and most mature cybersecurity market.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

The BFSI segment is projected to dominate the market by vertical throughout the forecast period.

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The cybersecurity market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing need to protect critical business assets from rapidly evolving cyber threats. Organizations across industries are experiencing a surge in ransomware, phishing, and advanced persistent threats, making robust cybersecurity measures a top priority. In addition, the rise of IoT devices has expanded the attack surface, requiring advanced and automated cybersecurity solutions to ensure real-time threat detection and response. As businesses adopt smart technologies and connected ecosystems, there is a growing demand for intelligent, scalable, and proactive security frameworks to safeguard data, operations, and infrastructure.

Trend: Integrating cybersecurity with technologies such as AI and ML

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with cybersecurity is a significant trend transforming the way organizations detect, prevent, and respond to threats. AI/ML technologies enable real-time analysis of large volumes of data to identify patterns, detect anomalies, and predict potential cyberattacks with greater accuracy and speed. This intelligent automation reduces response times and enhances threat mitigation, particularly in complex IT environments.

Leading cybersecurity vendors such as Trellix, SentinelOne, Trend Micro, and Rapid7 are embedding AI and ML capabilities into their platforms to improve threat detection, behavioral analysis, and automated response. For instance, SentinelOne uses AI-driven endpoints for autonomous threat response, while Trellix employs ML models to adapt to evolving attack techniques continuously. This integration is crucial as threat actors increasingly use AI, making AI-enhanced defenses essential to maintaining cybersecurity resilience across cloud, IoT, and hybrid infrastructures.

Cybersecurity market in the US

The US stands as the largest and most advanced cybersecurity market globally, driven by a dense digital ecosystem, critical infrastructure, and proactive federal strategies. Increasingly frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks on sectors such as finance, healthcare, energy, and defense have prompted significant investment from both government and private entities in advanced security tools, including zero trust architecture, endpoint protection, and threat intelligence platforms.

Federal initiatives such as the National Cybersecurity Strategy and CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model are driving national cyber resilience, while regulatory mandates like HIPAA, CMMC, and SEC cybersecurity disclosures are pushing enterprises to bolster their defenses. The Department of Defense and public agencies are accelerating modernization through programs such as CDM. Meanwhile, private firms such as JPMorgan Chase and UnitedHealth Group are expanding cybersecurity budgets. Major cybersecurity vendors such as Trellix, SentinelOne, Rapid7, and Palo Alto Networks are at the forefront of innovation, especially in integrating AI to enhance detection, prevention, and response capabilities.

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By organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is driven by their rapid digital adoption and growing vulnerability to cyber threats. As SMEs increasingly rely on cloud computing, mobile applications, and remote work infrastructure, they have become attractive targets for cybercriminals due to weaker security postures. Ransomware, phishing, and supply chain attacks have surged, affecting SMEs across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and financial services. In response, SMEs are shifting from basic antivirus tools to more comprehensive solutions like endpoint detection and response (EDR), identity access management (IAM), and managed security services (MSS). Regulatory mandates such as GDPR, HIPAA, and local data protection laws are also compelling smaller businesses to invest in compliance-focused security frameworks.

Moreover, the availability of affordable, scalable cybersecurity solutions through SaaS and managed platforms has reduced barriers to entry for SMEs. Vendors are increasingly tailoring offerings with simplified interfaces, automated threat detection, and lower total cost of ownership to address SME-specific needs. Initiatives by governments and industry bodies, such as cybersecurity grants, awareness programs, and public-private partnerships, are accelerating cybersecurity adoption. With digital transformation accelerating across this segment, cybersecurity has become a business enabler for SMEs seeking to build trust, ensure continuity, and compete in increasingly connected ecosystems.

By vertical, the BFSI segment is projected to have the largest market share during the global forecast.

The BFSI vertical holds the largest share of the cybersecurity market due to its high-value data, stringent regulatory environment, and frequent targeting by cybercriminals. Financial institutions manage sensitive customer data, large transaction volumes, and critical infrastructure, making them prime targets for phishing, ransomware, DDoS attacks, and advanced persistent threats. With the growing shift toward digital banking, mobile payments, and fintech platforms, the attack surface has expanded significantly, necessitating robust security frameworks. Regulatory bodies across regions, such as the European Central Bank (ECB), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the US Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), mandate strict cybersecurity compliance, including data privacy, risk assessment, and breach reporting.

As a result, BFSI firms are heavily investing in advanced solutions like multi-factor authentication, security information and event management (SIEM), threat intelligence, and fraud detection systems. Additionally, the rise of open banking, cloud adoption, and AI-driven financial services has led institutions to adopt zero-trust architectures and encrypted data management. Global vendors such as IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Trellix, and Trend Micro provide specialized solutions to address the evolving threat landscape in the BFSI domain. As financial services continue to digitize, the demand for integrated, regulatory-compliant, and real-time cybersecurity solutions in this vertical remains critically high.

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Opportunity: Adoption of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions among SMEs

The growing adoption of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions among SMEs presents a significant opportunity in the cybersecurity market. SMEs are increasingly shifting to cloud environments to scale operations cost-effectively, but this also exposes them to evolving cyber threats. As traditional security models prove inadequate for hybrid and remote work setups, SMEs are turning to cloud-native solutions for threat detection, data encryption, and access management. Recent trends show increased uptake of offerings such as Microsoft Defender for Business, Sophos Central, and SentinelOne Singularity, which cater specifically to SME needs. These platforms offer scalable, automated protection with minimal IT overhead, making cybersecurity more accessible.

Companies in Cybersecurity Market:

Companies in Cybersecurity Market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point (Israel), Trellix (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Rapid7 (US), Google (US), Cloudflare (US), Proofpoint (US), F5 (US), Gen Digital (US), CrowdStrike (US), CY4GATE (Italy), Broadcom (US), SentinelOne (US), OpenText (Canada), Accenture (Ireland), CyberArk (US), Zscaler (US), NETSCOUT (US), Dell Technologies (US), Netskope (US), Okta (US), Akamai (US), HPE (US), Atos (France), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Commvault (US), Zebra Technologies (US), F Secure (Finland)