Refrigeration Components Market Size to Hit USD 40.18 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refrigeration Components Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Refrigeration Components Market Size is valued at USD 22.40 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 40.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Energy‑Efficient Cooling Systems Propel Market Expansion Globally

Refrigeration components are being boosted by a number of causes, including rising food consumption, expanding cold chain logistics, and increasing usage of environmentally friendly refrigerants like CO2 and ammonia. expansion of the market. In order to save operating costs and adhere to regulations, supermarkets, hotels, and healthcare institutions are progressively utilizing sophisticated refrigeration components, such as compressors, condensers, evaporators, and control systems. The market is expanding due in large part to developments in digital B2B procurement platforms, IoT-based monitoring solutions, and predictive maintenance.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Johnson Controls

Emerson Electric Co.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Carrier Global Corporation

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Mayekawa MFG Co. Ltd.

Bitzer Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH

Danfoss Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Haier Group

Lennox International Inc.

Hussmann Corporation

Ingersoll Rand (Trane Technologies)

York Refrigeration

Tecumseh Products Company LLC

Frascold S.p.A.

Dorin S.p.A.

Advansor A/S

Refrigeration Components Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 22.40 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 40.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.06% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Compressors, Condensers, Evaporators, Controls, Others),

• By Application (Commercial Refrigeration, Industrial Refrigeration, Residential Refrigeration, Transport Refrigeration, Others),

• By End Use (Food & Beverage (Retail + Processing), Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Residential, Industrial (Chemicals, Cold Storage), Others),

• By Channel Distribution (Direct Sales (OEMs & Large Contracts), Distributors & Wholesalers, Online/E-commerce Platforms, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Compressors held the largest market share of 38.48% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.88% during 2026–2035 owing to their importance in refrigeration systems used in supermarkets, cold chain logistics, healthcare facilities, and industrial refrigeration.

By Application

Commercial Refrigeration dominated with 39.54% market share in 2025 driven by strong demand from various sectors such as supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, and hospitality groups. Transport Refrigeration are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 8.77% through 2026–2035 driven by the huge growth in cold chain logistics for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and e-commerce grocery delivery services.

By End Use

Food & Beverage (Retail + Processing) accounted for the highest market share of 39.22% in 2025 due to the increasing demand for reliable refrigeration systems to ensure product quality, shelf life, and food safety. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cold chain infrastructure for biologic drugs, vaccines, and sensitive pharmaceuticals.

By Channel Distribution

Direct Sales (OEMs & Large Contracts) dominated with a 54.56% share in 2025 due to the presence of a sound relationship between manufacturers and industrial buyers. Online/E-commerce Platforms are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.15% through 2026–2035 due to the growth of demand for aftermarket components globally.

Regional Insights:

With a market share of 35.47% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63%, Asia Pacific is the largest market for refrigeration components. Rapid urbanization, rising food consumption, and the expansion of cold chain logistics in emerging economies are the key causes of the growth.

Another important area for this market is North America, which is fueled by high demand from food processors, supermarkets, and medical facilities. Opportunities for improved compressors, condensers, and Internet of Things-enabled smart control systems are being created by the region's well-established cold chain infrastructure as well as regulatory needs to move away from high GWP refrigerants.

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Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Johnson Controls announced the launch of a next‑generation CO₂ transcritical refrigeration platform, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve efficiency in supermarkets and cold chain logistics.

, Johnson Controls announced the launch of a next‑generation CO₂ transcritical refrigeration platform, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve efficiency in supermarkets and cold chain logistics. In July 2025, Emerson introduced its Copeland digital compressor line, integrating IoT connectivity to optimize energy use and enhance reliability across commercial refrigeration applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Refrigeration Components Market Report (The USPs):

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify the pace of innovation through adoption of AI-driven predictive maintenance, digital monitoring systems, and next-generation compressor technologies improving energy efficiency.

– helps you identify the pace of innovation through adoption of AI-driven predictive maintenance, digital monitoring systems, and next-generation compressor technologies improving energy efficiency. LOW-GWP & SUSTAINABLE REFRIGERATION TRENDS – helps you understand the transition toward eco-friendly solutions including low-GWP refrigerants, CO₂ systems, and compliance with global environmental regulations.

– helps you understand the transition toward eco-friendly solutions including low-GWP refrigerants, CO₂ systems, and compliance with global environmental regulations. END-USE DEMAND & APPLICATION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze growth opportunities driven by increasing demand from food & beverage, healthcare cold chain, and transport refrigeration sectors.

– helps you analyze growth opportunities driven by increasing demand from food & beverage, healthcare cold chain, and transport refrigeration sectors. DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL & PROCUREMENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate market dynamics across OEM contracts, distributor networks, and the rising influence of e-commerce and digital B2B platforms.

– helps you evaluate market dynamics across OEM contracts, distributor networks, and the rising influence of e-commerce and digital B2B platforms. REGIONAL ADOPTION & MARKET EXPANSION TRENDS – helps you uncover region-specific growth patterns and adoption rates across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and emerging markets.

– helps you uncover region-specific growth patterns and adoption rates across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and emerging markets. ENERGY EFFICIENCY & SYSTEM OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you assess performance improvements through innovations in insulation, storage stability, and system design enhancing overall operational efficiency.

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