Skytop Cabinets Introduces Elevated Custom Cabinetry Line As Luxury Home Demand Expands Across the Blue Ridge Mountains

Hendersonville, NC, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the "Mountain Modern" aesthetic trends across Western North Carolina, the woman-owned firm expands its portfolio to meet the custom needs of Henderson and Polk County estates.

Custom kitchen cabinetry designed for homeowners in Western North Carolina reflects modern aesthetics and functional living

As demand for luxury homes and high-end renovations continues to grow across the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, Skytop Cabinets has announced the expansion of its custom cabinetry offerings with the introduction of Covered Bridge Cabinetry - a highly customizable cabinet line designed to meet the region’s evolving architectural and design expectations.

Western North Carolina has experienced sustained growth in both primary and second-home ownership, particularly in communities such as Hendersonville, Flat Rock, and the growing corridor between Asheville and Greenville. With that growth has come increased demand for refined interior finishes that reflect both the permanence and character of mountain living.

Skytop Cabinets’ addition of Covered Bridge Cabinetry strengthens the company’s ability to deliver tailored kitchen cabinets, bathroom remodels, and whole-home cabinetry solutions that align with both historic properties and new construction builds throughout Henderson County and neighboring communities.

“Homeowners moving to and investing in the Blue Ridge region are looking for elevated finishes and greater customization,” said Amber Griffin, Co-Owner of Skytop Cabinets. “Covered Bridge allows us to offer expanded paint color flexibility, detailed craftsmanship options, and premium construction while maintaining the all-wood durability our clients expect."

Responding to a Shifting Mountain Market

As property values rise and renovation activity increases across Western North Carolina, cabinetry has become a focal point of both aesthetic and functional investment. Unlike mass-produced cabinet suppliers or big-box retailers, Skytop operates on a design-procurement-installation model, ensuring each layout is tailored to the home’s dimensions, architectural style, and long-term use.

For the region’s custom builders and interior designers, the expanded line provides a streamlined specification process for complex, whole-home projects that require a high degree of finish-matching.

The Covered Bridge line expands customization capabilities by offering:

Extensive paint color options

Enhanced door style selections

Refined detailing flexibility

This addition allows Skytop to serve a broader range of design preferences, from traditional mountain estates to contemporary “mountain modern” builds.

Strengthening Local Craftsmanship in Henderson County

Based in Western North Carolina, Skytop Cabinets has built its reputation on direct collaboration with homeowners and builders, and a focus on long-term performance.

By expanding its cabinetry capabilities, Skytop continues to position itself as a regionally focused firm responding directly to the design and lifestyle expectations of the Blue Ridge Mountains market.

“Cabinetry should feel integrated with the home’s architecture and environment,” Griffin added. “In this region, quality and permanence matter to homeowners.”

A custom kitchen designed for mountain living showcases Skytop Cabinets’ blend of craftsmanship, functionality, and timeless style

About Skytop Cabinets

Skytop Cabinets is a woman-owned cabinetry company serving Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Greenville and surrounding Western North Carolina communities. The company installs cabinets for remodels and new construction projects. Skytop focuses on craftsmanship, customization, and delivering cabinetry solutions aligned with the architectural character of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Press Inquiries

Amber Griffin

amberhgriffin75 [at] yahoo.com

(828)-570-5525

https://www.skytopcabinets.com

438 East US Highway 176 Saluda, NC 28773