ISO 13485: 2016 Introduction Training Course: Quality Management System (QMS) for Medical Devices (ONLINE EVENT: May 21, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to ISO 13485: 2016 - Quality Management System (QMS) for Medical Devices (May 21, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course has been specifically designed to provide an essential introduction to ISO 13485 and the QMS and provides a comprehensive and valuable overview of the requirements and responsibilities involved.

The ISO 13485: 2016 standard specifies requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS) where an organisation needs to demonstrate its ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements. Such medical device organisations can be involved in one or more stages of the life-cycle, including; design and development, production, storage and distribution, installation, or servicing of a medical device, and design and development or provision of associated activities such as technical support.

ISO 13485:2016 can also be used by suppliers or external parties that provide products, including QMS-related services to such organisations.

Where ever you and your company sit within the medical device arena this is an excellent opportunity to become appraised of the requirements.

Who Should Attend:

Quality managers

Quality assurance personnel

Regulatory affairs managers

Internal and external auditors

Medical device designers and developers

All those who are involved with the implementation of the QMS

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of ISO 13485:2016

Defining the Scope and Objectives of Your QMS

Documentation Requirements

Workshop Exercise: Writing Quality Policy and Objectives

Intellectual Property (IP) to CE Marking in a QMS

Supplier Management

Direct Processes

Post Market Surveillance

Workshop Exercise: Quality Management - Functional Interaction

Summary and Key Take Aways

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d13yyn

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