Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Oddity Tech, Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Oddity Tech, Ltd, (“Oddity” or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ODD) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Oddityinvestors have until May 11, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/oddity-tech-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Oddity Tech operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries.

The Oddity Tech class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) due to an algorithm change by Oddity Tech’s largest advertising partner, Oddity Tech’s advertisements were being diverted to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs; (ii) the foregoing significantly increased Oddity Tech’s customer acquisition costs, thereby negatively impacting Oddity Tech’s business and financial prospects; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the overall strength, stability, and sustainability of Oddity Tech’s digital operating model and/or market position.

The Oddity Tech class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 25, 2026, Oddity Tech announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, revealing that “we experienced a dislocation in our account with our largest advertising partner that we believe was driven by algorithm changes which diverted us to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs,” which “result[ed] in significant increases in new user acquisition costs that are not correlated with the market or our historical experience.” On this news, the price of Oddity Tech Class A ordinary shares fell more than 49%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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