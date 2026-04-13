INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against United Homes Group, Inc. (“United Homes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UHG). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding United Homes’ business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) that United Homes’ controlling shareholder, Nieri, intended to force a sale of the Company; (2) that Nieri was taking actions to devalue the Company and its financial condition; (3) that Nieri leveraged his controlling interest to effectuate that sale, including by effectively forcing the dissident directors to resign; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Nieri was not acting in the best interests of United Homes and public investors.

If you purchased United Homes shares between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/united-homes/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 9, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com